Sports
Best career for Tom Haines before Middlesex takes over
Photos: Neil Marshall
Tom Haines scored a career best of 156, coming in 18 runs after becoming the first batsman to score a thousand runs in the championship this year on an otherwise disappointing day for Sussex.
The collapse of the home side’s first innings of nine wickets for 97 runs allowed Middlesex to glimpse victory in their LV = Insurance County Championship game at The 1st Central County Ground.
The runs just keep coming.
150 on the board in front @tomhainess! #GOSBTS pic.twitter.com/D6Bn9VOL09
— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) September 8, 2021
Middlesex leg spinner Luke Hollman took a career-best five for 65 on a flat pitch that had dropped just six wickets in the first seven sessions. Sussex, after 357 runs behind, then lost to Ali Orr, Ben Brown and Sean Hunt and finished at 88-3. Haines (39*) and George Garton (9*) were the unbeaten duo at the end.
Sussex started the third day at 103 without a loss, chasing a mind-boggling 527 to avoid the sequel. A more realistic survival goal was to go into the final day with wickets in the first innings in hand.
Fast bowler Blake Cullen broke through with the first ball of the second left of the day when he found the outside edge of Orrs bat for keeper John Simpson to take the low catch for the first slip. But then Sussex had the better of the opening session, reaching lunchtime at 217 for one with Tom Haines unbeaten at 109 the fifth century of his career and third of the season and Brown not out at 76.
Brown, eager to use his feet to counter Hollman’s spin, came to a stop ten minutes after the break. But the real Sussex implosion started at 250 as Garton swept Hollman to deep midwicket.
It couldn’t get any better for the home side. At 272, the promising Danial Ibrahim Sam Robson skied just five minutes to midwicket. It was only leg-spinner Robson’s seventh first-class wicket that had made his highest score (253) the day before.
Then Middlesex took the new ball and Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who had had some pleasant rides, got one that lifted and left it with Tim Murtagh. At 308, Haines played a tired blow and was caught behind Murtagh, but not before reaching 156, beating the 155 he made at the start of the season against Lancashire at Old Trafford.
Delray Rawlins was bowled for a duck and Jack Carson, Oli Carter and Henry Crocombe followed almost immediately.
George Garton said at the end: It wasn’t ideal towards the end. Tom [Haines] and am [Brown] devoted themselves brilliantly to lunch. But it was not the afternoon we wanted. A few of us got in and then kind of gave it away. But fair credit to Middlesex. Their spinners played well. The first two days it was very flat and the footpegs have come in more. But it’s still a good wicket. We were under pressure, but I think we can skip 96 tomorrow.
Luke Hollman, who has seven wickets in the match, said: It’s a dream come true. I didn’t expect to play so much. I was really excited to get the call to play in this game and get my five-for. I couldn’t have come up with it better than this. The field was incredibly flat, which was reflected in our at bat and how their top three batted, so I’m happy with the way it worked.
|
Sources
2/ https://sussexcricket.co.uk/news/career-best-tom-haines-middlesex-regain-upper-hand
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]