Tom Haines scored a career best of 156, coming in 18 runs after becoming the first batsman to score a thousand runs in the championship this year on an otherwise disappointing day for Sussex.

The collapse of the home side’s first innings of nine wickets for 97 runs allowed Middlesex to glimpse victory in their LV = Insurance County Championship game at The 1st Central County Ground.

The runs just keep coming. 150 on the board in front @tomhainess! #GOSBTS pic.twitter.com/D6Bn9VOL09 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) September 8, 2021

Middlesex leg spinner Luke Hollman took a career-best five for 65 on a flat pitch that had dropped just six wickets in the first seven sessions. Sussex, after 357 runs behind, then lost to Ali Orr, Ben Brown and Sean Hunt and finished at 88-3. Haines (39*) and George Garton (9*) were the unbeaten duo at the end.

Sussex started the third day at 103 without a loss, chasing a mind-boggling 527 to avoid the sequel. A more realistic survival goal was to go into the final day with wickets in the first innings in hand.

Fast bowler Blake Cullen broke through with the first ball of the second left of the day when he found the outside edge of Orrs bat for keeper John Simpson to take the low catch for the first slip. But then Sussex had the better of the opening session, reaching lunchtime at 217 for one with Tom Haines unbeaten at 109 the fifth century of his career and third of the season and Brown not out at 76.

Brown, eager to use his feet to counter Hollman’s spin, came to a stop ten minutes after the break. But the real Sussex implosion started at 250 as Garton swept Hollman to deep midwicket.

It couldn’t get any better for the home side. At 272, the promising Danial Ibrahim Sam Robson skied just five minutes to midwicket. It was only leg-spinner Robson’s seventh first-class wicket that had made his highest score (253) the day before.

Then Middlesex took the new ball and Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who had had some pleasant rides, got one that lifted and left it with Tim Murtagh. At 308, Haines played a tired blow and was caught behind Murtagh, but not before reaching 156, beating the 155 he made at the start of the season against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Delray Rawlins was bowled for a duck and Jack Carson, Oli Carter and Henry Crocombe followed almost immediately.

George Garton said at the end: It wasn’t ideal towards the end. Tom [Haines] and am [Brown] devoted themselves brilliantly to lunch. But it was not the afternoon we wanted. A few of us got in and then kind of gave it away. But fair credit to Middlesex. Their spinners played well. The first two days it was very flat and the footpegs have come in more. But it’s still a good wicket. We were under pressure, but I think we can skip 96 tomorrow.

Luke Hollman, who has seven wickets in the match, said: It’s a dream come true. I didn’t expect to play so much. I was really excited to get the call to play in this game and get my five-for. I couldn’t have come up with it better than this. The field was incredibly flat, which was reflected in our at bat and how their top three batted, so I’m happy with the way it worked.