Preview Virginia football clash against Illinois on Saturday morning – The Cavalier Daily

After a 43-0 thrashing by William & Mary last Saturday, Virginia will take on Big Ten foe Illinois. The Cavaliers (1-0, 0-0 ACC) may be a little confused, as is the rest of the college football world as to what to make of the Illini (1-1, 1-0 Big Ten). Illinois started the season with a bang, beating Nebraska 30-22 in a game that saw it build a 21-point lead off reserve sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski. Freshman Coach Bret Bielema’s era seemed to have started with a bang, but Illinois fell back to earth with a 37-30 home defeat to UTSA. Sitkowski had another solid game, but the defense struggled tremendously, allowing the Roadrunners to score three hasty touchdowns. Now Virginia and Illinois will meet for the first time since 1999 in a match that could very well determine who both teams really are.

Players to watch:

Illinois Freshman Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams

The announced recruit has been a nightmare for opposing secondary players, with Williams already 14 passes on the season. While not the greatest player on the field, Williams has a knack for finding holes in every defense he plays. It would be in Cavaliers’ best interest to keep him under control by providing the first proper text for Virginia’s secondary. Last week, William & Mary only collected 89 passing yards, but the Tribes plan was more focused on the hasty attack. With Illinois, however, nearly 65 percent of its yardage came through the air against UTSA, meaning Virginia faces a very different challenge than it did on Sept. 4. It all starts with Williams on the receiving front, so how his day goes could bode well for the outcome of Saturday’s game for both teams.

Virginia junior tight end Jelani Woods

Of the several transfers Virginia brought in during the off-season, Woods was seen as the one who could make the most direct impact on the squad. At six feet and 265 pounds, Woods can be a matchup problem for even the best defense as very few college-level players boast of both his size and athleticism. It was therefore worrying to see that the tight end didn’t impress much during the William & Mary game, catching only one pass for five yards. However, Woods left with an injury, which may have prevented him from being more active in the season opener. Against Power 5 competition, the Cavaliers may need Woods to step up and make the incredible plays he would have produced during spring and fall camp.

Keys to the game

Extend the game on the attack

As mentioned in the Virginia football schedule preview, Illinois now plays an aggressive style of basket-defense, which can open lanes for the opposing quarterback to scramble for the first downs if necessary. This result was especially evident in the Illinis game against Nebraska, where Cornhusker’s junior quarterback Adrian Martinez rushed over 100 yards. The Cavaliers are in a favorable position with junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who fits Bryce Perkins’ model as a dangerous double-threat athlete. If Armstrong can dodge the Illinois pass rush during well-covered passes, he can use his ability to take advantage of the wide-open gaps in defense created by man playing. In addition, sophomore linebacker Calvin Hart, Jr. last week during practice, meaning the Illinois center defense will be even more vulnerable than expected. If Virginia is able to turn all-night quarterback runs into positive action, it will greatly increase its chances of winning.

Limit explosive play in defense

If there was a single flaw to point out in Virginia’s squad for 2020, it was the ability or lack thereof to stop the deep ball. The Cavaliers repeatedly had promising defensive runs that were killed by a long mail route or broke through the middle. It looked like the pitfall had been cleared for 2021, as William & Mary only had one play-go over 20 yards. But Illinois is a step forward in competition, and that brings new challenges like keeping Williams ahead of Virginia’s defense. The Cavaliers are very good at making sure that short pass and run plays don’t pass the sticks, but the next step is to eliminate the plays. If the Virginia defenders can keep up with the Illini players in skill position, that should bode well with a second straight win at Scott Stadium to open the season.

Kick-off at Scott Stadium is Saturday at 11 a.m. The match will be broadcast live on the ACC Network