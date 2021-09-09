Manika Batra and Soumyadeep Roy’s case to be heard on September 11





The ongoing divide between paddler Manika Batra and national team coach Soumyadeep Roy will be heard on Sept. 11, said Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) Secretary General Arun Banerjee. Manika Batra has claimed that Soumyadeep Roy asked her to make a match during the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in March. TTFI Secretary General Arun Banerjee told media on Thursday: “We will call Manika and coach Soumyadeep Roy on September 11 and we will meet with both of them and then we will decide what to do. We will appoint a committee on this matter the same day and they will find all aspects related to this case and after the commission’s investigation we will decide what to do next. “We hope that the committee will submit their answers the same day and that we will take further steps based on their investigation. In the meantime, Soumyadeep will also have to submit his share to us. Both claim that they have evidence against each. We will on the day of the hearing will see what evidence they have and on what basis they are talking,” added Arun Banerjee. Manika Batra’s accusations against coach Soumyadeep Earlier, India’s Table Tennis Federation had sent Manika Batra a cause-of-show notice regarding her refusal to take help from her coach during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Batra then claimed that her coach Soumyadeep forced her to lose a match against one of his students during the Olympic qualifiers. The top paddler, Manika Batra, has reportedly accused the national team coach, Soumyadeep Roy, of pressuring her to lose a match in the Olympic qualifiers. She cited this as the main reason for her to refuse his help with #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/61cs5XUGzM Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) September 4, 2021 The paddler cited match fixing as the reason she refused to take his services as a coach during her singles event at the Olympics. Batra made history by becoming the country’s first TT player to reach the third round at the Games before losing to Austria’s Sofia Polcanova. Also read: Also read: Manika Batra condemns match-fixing allegations against national coach Soumyadeep Roy Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee





