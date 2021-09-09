SEC Announces Georgias Conference Slate





Important links 2021-22 Schedule | Order season tickets | Pre-season prospectus ATHENS, Ge. Home games against South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, all of which finished in the top-25 last season, highlight the upcoming league schedule of the University of Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday. As part of the 16-game lineup, Georgia will face a trio of opponents twice with home and away games against LSU, Missouri and Florida. In total, the schedule is split into eight home games and eight away games. While game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date, Wednesday’s release puts the final touches on Georgia’s opponents for the year. The Lady Bulldogs play against six teams (NC State (3), Texas A&M (4), South Carolina (6), Tennessee (13), Arkansas (15) and Kentucky (18)) who finished in the Associated Press Top -25 a season ago. “When you play in the best conference in the country, you know it’s going to be a challenging program,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “What I like about this year’s matchups is that we have some really quality home games for our fans to enjoy. This starts with our non-conference schedule and continues with our SEC slate. That said, we have Stegeman Coliseum needs to be loud, so get your season tickets today!” Georgia will play four consecutive home games to begin the 2021-22 schedule, which begins November 11 and runs through November 21. After a trip to the Daytona Beach Invitational to play Notre Dame and Marquette, the Lady Bulldogs travel to Texas Tech on December 2 Georgia Tech then comes to Athens for a non-conference turnaround on Dec. 5, before the Lady Bulldogs host North Florida (Dec. 8) and travel to NC State (Dec. 16). After a few home games to end the non-conference schedule, Georgia will begin SEC games against LSU on Thursday, December 30 in Athens. Taylor’s team then heads out for four of the next five games with the lone home game at that time against Alabama on Sunday, January 9. The two winning programs in SEC history meet on Sunday, January 23, when Tennessee heads to Athens to take on the Lady Bulldogs. Georgia then closes out the month of January with a road race at Ole Miss on January 30. Georgia’s SEC slate will conclude in February with four home games, including matchups against South Carolina (February 13) and Texas A&M (February 27). The Lady Bulldogs return three starters and 10 letter winners from last year’s team that advanced to the SEC tournament finals and earned a No. 3 place in the NCAA tournament. Top two scorers Jenna Staiti and That Morrison are back to go along with 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team roster Sarah Ashlee Barker as well as McDonald’s All-Americans Reigan Richardson and Jillian Hollingshead and fellow newcomers Kimora Jenkins and Alina Sendar . ###

