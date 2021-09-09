With FCS Mercer Bears on deck, Alabama football coach Nick Saban questions ‘No. 1 Crimson Tide’s ability to maintain intensity’





An obviously frustrated Nick Saban said on Wednesday that Alabama still has a lot to prove after beating Miami 44-13 in the season opener last week. Referring to his 2017 “rat poison” comments, Saban said the top-ranked Crimson Tide came out unprepared to practice Monday. He wondered if that was because they had no respect for their upcoming opponent, Mercer, who competes in the FCS. “Or maybe it’s what they read this season on social media or in the media or whatever after half a game,” he said. “And then it was hot yesterday, so we have every external factor in the world that affects our ability to maintain the intensity and play the way we need to play and practice the way we need to practice to improve. 2 Related “The scoreboard affects us. Who we play affects us. The heat affects us. The media and what you write every day affects us. So for me we have to prove that we can play and the intensity can preserve … and do things the way we should.” It has become a bit commonplace for Saban to go on a rant during the week Alabama plays lower FBS and FCS opponents. In 2015, prior to a game against Georgia Southern, he continued his now infamous rant about how “Georgia Southern walked through us like a — through a tin horn” four years earlier. Perhaps Saban felt too much confidence from his team after such a dominant win over Miami, pointing out how Alabama didn’t play a full 60 minutes into the game and how the score was much closer in the second half, 17-10 in favor. of the tide. When asked how his team leaders reacted to a mediocre training session on Monday, Saban said: “We’ll see.” “Can people care enough to understand what we need to do to maintain our intensity for 60 minutes in the game, to improve as a team, to do the things we need to do to improve as a team?” he asked. “Do we have the depth we need? You know, we’ve got some guys who are doing the right things and they’re trying to set a good example and they’re trying to get other guys on board. But we also have other guys that need to pick it up and understand what it takes to practice, what it takes to prepare. “You know, some people have the idea that exertion over the course of the week somehow hurts your ability to play on Saturday, okay? Saturday, and the key to that is: How do you take care of yourself? How do you recover? How do you sleep? How do you hydrate? How do you use the Sports Science Center and all the technology we have to help guys recover that you are good on Saturday You know, I think we have some guys that have it backwards, and we’re trying to fix it.”

