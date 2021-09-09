Football, hockey, golf pick up wins





Hudson boys’ soccer team defeated Wadsworth 3-1 on Tuesday. The Explorers got goals from Mike Kane, Thomas Banko and Easton Rowell. Sam Robledo and Tyler Travis added assists. In goal, Elijah Beh had one save. Hudson had more shots on target (6-2) and corners (8-0), building a 2-0 lead in the first half. The Explorers also fell 1-0 against Medina on Saturday, September 4. Beh had two saves for Hudson (2-2-3). Field hockey The Hudson field hockey team took two wins on Saturday, September 10, OttawaHills 10-0 and Maumee Valley Country Day School 8-0. Hudson played with good skill and teamwork, focusing on communication and possession, said coach Louise Knox. They quickly changed momentum to attack and aggressive in the circle. The defense line was strong, read the field well to distribute the ball and found open players in channels to change the momentum. Newer varsity players learn to play at a faster playing speed and overall the group worked well together. Reagan Timko had two goals against Ottawa Hills and three against Maumee Valley. Kaci Ramlow, Ryan St. Pierre, Brooke Buchanan, Ruby Jacops, Ana Berrios, Lindsey Rohwedder, Sofia Boyle and Sarah Lozina also each scored against Ottawa Hills, with Buchanan and Jacops each providing two assists and St. Pierre and Widdoes one assist each. Caroline Williams, Buchanan, Rohwedder, Widdoes and Jacops also scored goals against Maumee Valley, with Rodwedder, Ashley Root and St. Pierre providing assists. The Hudson JV team started the year 4-0 with victories over Hathaway Brown (4-1), Laurel (7-0), Upper Arlington (9-0) and Maumee Valley (10-0). GOLF The Hudson girls’ golf team went unbeaten on Tuesday with a 164-170 win over Nordonia at Lake Forest Country Club. Lizzy Grant led Hudson with a 38, her best high school, followed by Emmy Burling (39), Delaney DiGeronimo (43), Sherry Du (44), Maggie Box (47) and Julia Van Bokkelen (48).

