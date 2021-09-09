Liam Hendrik’s first season with White Sox not the year I envisioned

OAKLAND, California Liam Hendriks earned his 33rd save in the American League in White Sox’s 6-3 win over his former team, and he continues the Reliever of the Year season he had with athletics in 2020 with another good.

He characterized his first five months with the White Sox as good and bad.

There have been pieces where I have done what I came here for and pieces where I have underperformed, Hendriks said. Such is the case with any redeemer. You go through those little struggles, but the most important thing is how quickly you get out.

Sometimes Hendriks made quick corrections. Other times it took too long to suit him. There was a piece, including an overlap of the Field of Dreams game, where he was tipping pitches.

I’m doing well in save totals and strikeout totals, but not well in the blown saves department, he said.

In his first game back in Oakland, Hendriks lowered his ERA to 2.95 on Tuesday with a perfect ninth inning. That ERA is one of the songs he’s not too fond of.

You can dive into the numbers and tweak them any way you want, but it’s been a rollercoaster year for me, and it’s not the year I envisioned for myself, Hendriks said. But now we have a month to rectify the mistakes I’ve had over the course of the year.

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, he says.

At the end of the day you come into the late season and you can make or break a season there, Hendriks said. You can have an All-Star-caliber season and struggle in the playoffs, and that’s all everyone will remember.

Among the major-league relievers through Monday, Hendriks was in first place in strikeouts (95, walking only seven), WHIP (0.78) and inherited runners scored (10.0). His career highest (in 39 chances) is in second place and he is fifth in strikeouts per nine innings at 2:25 PM. If he throws at least 1 inning, he goes 9-for-9 in save options.

For what it’s worth, with eight wins, he aims to become the first Sox reliever with nine or more since Barry Jones had eleven in 1990.

He is also on pace to strike out 112, which would be the third-highest season total for a Sox reliever.

With Craig Kimbrel hitting the Cubs trading deadline, Hendriks is still the lead man in the ninth inning for manager Tony La Russa. Kimbrel retired the side in the eighth inning after Ryan Burr led off the inning and gave up a couple of hits.

[Kimbrel has] was a little off in its mechanics, and it happens at some point in the year, Hendriks said. It happens to me. For him, in that situation, you almost put too much pressure on yourself when you get swapped. We have no doubt that hell does exactly what is expected. The good thing is, there are no egos about who gets the eighth or ninth. Nobody cares as long as there is a W on the board at the end.

Tuesday W for the pitcher went to rookie Jimmy Lambert, who threw five innings with one run.

Very impressive game, said manager Tony La Russa.

Finished by Hendricks.

I can remember when [Hendriks] appeared for the first time [with] Minnesota, and I thought, Hey, these guys have talent, La Russa said Tuesday. You see a competitor. He competes. With the As, he really became the go-to man.

[Former pitching coach] Dave Duncan used to talk a lot about when? [Dennis] Eckersley became such a great closer. It’s because he was used as a starter [as Hendriks was], and he had learned to throw, not just throw. He had a range of pitches and he knew what the eighth and ninth inning were.

Hendriks has learned to quickly diagnose himself if something goes wrong.

It’s a feeling thing, he said. Some days you’re not quite there, on others you’re locked in. You cannot think too much about individual mechanical problems. I give myself a slap on the butt or a tap on the chin. Those are my mechanisms to lock me up.

Liam just really grew into it, La Russa said. Everything he has done so far has all contributed to making him outstanding.