Football previews in week 4: Eagles, Blackhawks to defend home fields | Sport

Jeffersons football team hosts Monroe in a pivotal Rock Valley Conference tilt in Week 4 on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Eagles (2-0, 1-0 RVC) face an attack from Cheesemaker mainly centered around running the ball.
Like us, Monroe is a first strike, said Jefferson football coach Steve Gee. They run wing T and they run it very well. Falling, swiping and diving are the games to stop. We need to be ready for the occasional play-action pass.
Monroe (2-1, 1-0), who ranked 10th in this week’s Division 3 Coaches Poll, leans heavily on Keatin Sweeney (40 carries for 397 yards and eight scores) and Alex Hernandez (51 carries for 248 yards). JT Seagreaves, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound wideout and defensive end who is committed to playing at the University of Wisconsin, is also involved in ground attack (26 carries for 244 yards and four scores) and is a good candidate to be the target when quarterback George Brukwicki broadcasts it.
The Cheesemakers, who won 5-0 this spring and handed Jefferson the only loss, 23-9, during the shortened campaign earlier this year, have a solid defensive unit.
They ran a strange front against us last year, Gee said. They play very disciplined and are well coached defensively. We focused on getting great double teams and having effective second level blocks. We’ve shown so far this year that we can move the ball if we can get our backs to the second tier. Winning the battle of the line of scrimmage will be key this week.
One game here or there could determine the outcome between a few like-minded squads, each aiming to move one step closer to conference supremacy.
With two teams running first and passing very little, possessions will be precious, Gee said. We need to move football effectively when we go on the attack. If we’re not, we may not get another chance to get the ball back for a while. The theme of the defense is the same every week. Let’s get right in line and put ourselves in a position to make plays. Will be an exciting game Friday. We are looking forward to.
The Fort Atkinsons football team is looking to extend its winning streak to three games with a home game against Sauk Prairie at 7 p.m. Friday at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium in week four.
The Eagles (0-3, 0-1 Badger-Small) have had a rough time this fall. Sauk has a combined score of 111-15 in losses against Monroe, Beaver Dam and Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
They are better than their record shows, said Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson. Their boys play hard. The defense line is especially impressive. The children run and play low and physically. Our offensive line and blocking will have our hands full looking after those guys.
The Blackhawks (2-1, 1-0), who beat Reedsburg 20-6 last week to open the league, are looking to win three consecutive games for the first time since 2013.
Give much credit to our senior class, Nelon said. As soon as we got home from Reedsburg (last Friday), they said it was through to Sauk. I think that will translate to all three phases. We tried to take care of the little things to play our best game of the season and show continuous improvement.
Sauk has shown a bit of everything on tape offensively, according to Nelson.
Defensively, the Eagles have used odd and even man fronts.
We need to make sure our offensive blocking schemes are right, Nelson said. Protecting our quarterback while throwing and opening holes while running will be keys.
This game, which is Forten’s second of four regular season home games, is Military Night and Youth Night.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN AT BELOIT TURNER
Lakeside Lutheran soccer team seeks back-to-back Capitol Conference wins as it takes on Beloit Turner on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Trojans (2-1, 0-1 Capitol) are a new member of the league this season. Turner was 34-8 at Luther Prep last week.
They’ll try to pound it on you with a full house backfield, or they’ll get scattered, said Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer. Even outside the spread, the QB will run it. It starts with stopping the run and forcing them into predictable passing situations.
Lakeside (1-2, 1-0) lit up the scoreboard in his 51-44 win over Walworth Big Foot last week for a total of 389 yards, including 45 carries for 337 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns.
We expect a 4-4, maybe a 4-3, Bauer said. We need to be able to perform our core spring games.
The Warriors will continue to preach ball security and the need to be more disciplined, Bauer said.
LUTHER PREP AT MORE MILLS
Two teams leaning in opposite directions will clash when the Luther Preps football team plays in Lake Mills Friday at 7 p.m.
Phoenix (3-0, 1-0 Capitol) is riding a nine-game win streak dating to last season while the L-Cats (1-2, 0-1) are shutout in each of their last two games.
Luther Prep is a 3-0 soccer team with a lot of momentum, said Lake Mills soccer coach Tyler Huber. Were the underdogs for sure as we have been for the past two weeks. We haven’t played football for four quarters yet. We have to hold the football. Hopefully in the fourth quarter were in a game with them and can come through with a win.
Lake Mills has won their last five games, including last season’s 30-0 decision.
They are still Lake Mills and will have that confidence and swagger when they play against us, said Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius. We went in and were the underdog. They live off that winning advantage of when they played us in the past. It’s going to be a tough one.
Gregorius saw an L-Cat attack targeting their players’ strengths.
Lake Mills has faced stiff competition in Edgewood and Columbus over the past two weeks, Gregorius said. They try to do a lot of the offensive things they’ve done in the past while running more on the ball. In the past, it was the quarterbacks arm or (Ben) Dunklebergers legs. This year they are playing to their children’s strengths.
Huber wants his group to play with a fire in their bellies.
We need to get harder and more physical and play four quarters, Huber said. We need to have a sense of urgency now that a third of the year has already passed. It’s do or die for lack of a better word. We need to get moving and get things moving in the right direction. This group has potential, but potential only means so much. We need better execution of attack, defense and special teams.
Luther Prep will face an odd man out on the offensive.
Their defense is very solid and can get to the ball, said Gregorius. It’s a curve, not a defense type. That’s the hard part. We haven’t done a good job of resolving that in recent years. They got our number.
Sales and average starting position will play a big part in determining the outcome as the Phoenix look to get over the hill and take a win in the annual series, while the L-Cats try to set the ship right and claim supremacy in the maintain rivalry.
We can’t turn the ball around, said Gregorius. Field position is another big key. In Friday’s game against Turner we didn’t turn it around and she did. It will be the same this week. Can we hold and strike the ball without kicking or turning?
Whitewaters football schedule is slated to open its brand new grass pitch on Friday against Coaches Poll Division 4, fourth-ranked Edgewood (3-0, 1-0 RVC).
The Crusaders have a high-flying offense led by senior wideouts Jackson Trudgeon, a University of Wisconsin recruit, and Cam Fane, who has 11 catches for 264 yards this season. The Crusaders, who average 32 points per game, finished McFarland 35-0 last week.
The Whippets (1-2, 0-1) look set to hit back after some lopsided shutout defeats to Portage and Monroe.
Waterloo has a chance this week to put new lessons learned to the test with a home game against Cambridge. The Blue Jays also enter the game with a 2-1 record, but with much more momentum.
After a 55-0 loss in week one to Belleville, Cambridge has turned things around well with a 61-42 win over Deerfield in week two and a 40-8 win over Palmyra-Eagle in week three. The Blue Jays are led offensively by senior running back Trey Colts, who has rushed 416 yards and six touchdowns in his three games this season. Stopping Colts is key to Waterloo getting back into the victory column in week four.
The Pirates are led by senior running back Eugene Wolff, who has rushed 79 times for 617 yards and seven touchdowns.
JOHNSON CREEK AT ST. JOHNS
After a week-long hiatus due to a Wayland Academy forfeit, Johnson Creek (2-0) returns to the field on Saturday at 1 p.m. against winless St. Johns (0-3)
The Lancers, in a 52-6 loss against Cambria-Friesland, run Wing-T with a single back and two wings. Defensively, they perform a 43 alignment with a cover four.
They’re a scary team, said Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner. We saw them on film for the first two weeks and last week some new players came in who made some differences in their squad.
They like to hit the ball in, and they are a decent size in the front. Number 32 is not on the program, but he runs very hard and he also plays middle linebacker. He’s a bruiser. They increased their number from 22 to 38 children. That makes it a bit difficult to prepare. You’re not sure what you’re going to get. Some kids come later because they don’t want to give up their entire summers. Some don’t come in until the Labor Day weekend. The rest of us start practicing on August 2.
St. Johns is coached by Mike Fink, a former Wagners teammate on the UW-Whitewater baseball team who previously served as a varsity coach at Kettle Moraine.
We expect a good game, Wagner said. Mike knows his trade. I hope the dismissal doesn’t hurt us. The first two weeks we had done some pretty good things. But we’ve been on the road for five weeks and we had some illnesses and some kids got hit, so it wasn’t the worst thing in the world for us. We still got a conference win out of it.
The Bluejays are the 10th team in this week’s Division 7 Coaches Poll.
PALMYRA EAGLE IN PARDEEVILLE
Palmyra-Eagles football team travels to Pardeeville (1-1, 0-1 ESC) on Friday at 7pm
The Panthers (0-3, 0-1) will face a group on the heels of a 22-16 setback for Marshall. The Bulldogs have a run-heavy offense led by Derek Lindert (39 carries for 211 yards with three touchdowns this season) and Hayden Guenther (29 carries for 164 yards).
