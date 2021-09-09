Quebec tennis stars Fernandez and Auger-Aliassime inspire local players





MONTREAL — Laval’s Leyla Fernandez continued her remarkable run at Tuesday’s US Open and secured a spot in the semifinals. Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is also through to the semifinals in what is being called Canada’s best run ever in a major tennis tournament. And local tennis enthusiasts have a ball that takes it all in. At Club CDL in Ville Saint-Laurent, players plan their practices around the US Open schedule. Everyone is talking about Canada’s newest sports heroes. 16-year-old league player Zakaria Achour says: “I think they are very good and we are very proud of them.” Zakaria and his older brother Alexandre say watching the success of Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime makes them feel the dream is achievable for up-and-coming Quebec players. I’ve known Felix since he was 12, he played with my older brother. They fall into the same category, so it’s really inspiring to see someone I knew when he was young and where he is now,” says Alexandre. The spotlight on Canadian tennis talent highlights that players can flourish here. “I don’t have to move to Spain, I don’t have to move to the US, I can do this here,” said Eric Giguere, director of high-performance tennis programs at Club CDL. Quebec pros like him are happy to see local talent develop from an early age and reach the global stage. Giguere worked with Leylah in her younger days. When I had the chance when I was with her at the Nationals for Tennis Quebec, [as] one of the team coaches, her work ethic is impeccable. She has a great IQ, tennis IQ,” he says. We may just be learning from their skills, but the tennis world has known these names for years. Sylvie Giroux of Tennis Quebec has worked with both players. Leylah and Felix were part of the Quebec team. We have a Quebec team under 10, under 12, so they were both part of it. They both played nationally, Giroux says. Felix did well at the National Championships and Leylah won the Under-16 National Competition at the age of 13. Club CDL coaches say you never know who will be the next superstar. Alain Mansuela encourages them all, regardless of their skill level. They come onto the field very enthusiastically and want to do the same,” says Mansuela. Fernandez plays on Thursday and Auger-Allisiame on Friday. Many people will watch, including their old friends.

