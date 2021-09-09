TTFI convenes executive committee meeting to discuss Manika’s allegations against national coach





The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) convened its board meeting on Saturday to discuss star player Manika Batra’s allegations of match fixing against national coach Soumyadeep Roy. Following Manika’s claim, in response to the TTFI’s show cause notice, that the national team coach had asked her to pitch a game during the Olympic qualifiers in March, the federation had asked Roy for a written response which he submitted. “Both Manika and Roy will be heard in the meeting and an inquiry panel will be formed,” said TTFI Secretary Arun Banerjee. PTIA on Thursday. READ: Not enough female paddlers at the Asian Championship National TT Camp Speaking about the ongoing national camp in Sonepat, Banerjee said most of the players have reported except Manika. G Sathiyan, who would have liked to train in Poland instead, is also expected to arrive in a day or two. The federation recently made camp attendance mandatory for players to qualify for major events, including the Asian Championships in Doha later this month. Sutirtha Mukherjee, who did not report to Sonepat at the start of the camp, was also reached after she recovered from a fever, Banerjee said. “The rules are pretty clear. You have to attend the camp to be eligible for selection,” he said. READ: Bhavina praises TT robot for Paralympics silver The federation, which has been unable to attract a foreign coach for more than three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons, wants to hire one at the earliest. Former Spanish player Alfredo Carneros has emerged as one of the candidates. Indian veteran Sharath Kamal had defeated him at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. “We have lost a lot of time due to COVID. We are wary and talking to a few coaches. A decision will be made shortly,” Banerjee added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/table-tennis/table-tennis-federation-committee-meeting-manika-batra-allegations-match-fixing-soumyadeep-roy-coach/article36379191.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos