Cricket Australia: ‘No Alternative’ But To Cancel Afghanistan Test Match Following Taliban Position On Women’s Sports





The Australian Cricket Board will host Afghanistan for the one-off test at the prestigious Bellerive Oval stadium in Hobart, Tasmania.

However, in a message from their verified Twitter account on Thursday, CA said that “if recent media reports that women’s cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated,” it “would have no alternative but not to host Afghanistan for the proposed Test Match.”

“Stimulating the global growth of women’s cricket is incredibly important to Cricket Australia. Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we unequivocally support the game for women at every level.

“We thank the Australian and Tasmanian governments for their support on this important issue,” it added.

The Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) – which represents retired and current, domestic and international players – released a statement: on social media in support of Cricket Australia’s announcement shortly afterwards. “The ACA unequivocally endorses Cricket Australia’s statement regarding the upcoming test match against Afghanistan,” the statement said. “What is happening in Afghanistan now is a human rights issue that transcends the game of cricket. “And while we would love to see players like Rashid Khan play against Australia, hosting this Test Match cannot be considered if Roya Samim and her team-mates are denied the same opportunity to play the game.” ‘My country is in chaos’ The news comes as Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban’s Cultural Commission, told the Australian SBS News that Afghan women should not be allowed to play cricket and other sports where they would be “exposed”. “In cricket, they may encounter a situation where their faces and bodies are not covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like that,” Wasiq told SBS News. In the meantime, the Guardian reported: that Afghan women’s cricketer Samim fled her country to Canada, to escape the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August. Khan, captain of the Afghan Twenty20 side, has spoken out on social media about the conflict in his native country. “Dear world leaders! My country is in chaos,” he said tweeted in August days before the Taliban took over the presidential palace in Kabul. “Thousands of innocent people, including children and women, are killed every day, houses and property are destroyed. Thousands of families have been displaced. “Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans and destroying Afghaniatan [sic]. We want peace,” he added.

