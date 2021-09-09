5 points for improvement needed after the Notre Dame game

FSU football bravely fought Notre Dame on Sunday night, but in the end it was a loss in the column anyway. There are no such things as moral victories in the state of Florida, and effort and heart should be on display in every game, regardless of the opponent.

FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham hit it on the head in his post-practice interview Wednesday.

Effort should be the bare minimum, and it’s telling how far things had fallen, because that’s all the most reasonable FSU fans wanted Sunday night. We can tick that target off as a forward-thinking expectation.

Now comes the part where the team has to show consistent improvement, where they fell short on Sunday night. The good news is that many of the areas where FSU football needs improvement are easily resolved.

Some will improve with more experience and practice reps, and others may have to wait for recruitment to help them solve them. This team has the potential to win some matches if they can stay healthy.

I wrote it here and said it in my podcast. I like the starting 11 on both sides of the ball. However, it’s the lack of depth that could hurt if the team can’t stay healthy.

I saw some reserve players flash on Sunday night, which is a great sign of development. Let’s take a look at five areas the Noles need to improve after Notre Dame.