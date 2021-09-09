Men’s Tennis Program Gets Dowdy Scholar

EAST GREENSBORO freshman Ethan Baly (Charleston, SC, Oceanside Collegiate Academy) is one of the newest members of the North Carolina A&T men’s tennis team. He is also the recipient of one of the school’s most prestigious awards, the Lewis and Elizabeth Dowdy Scholarship.

The Lewis and Elizabeth Dowdy Scholars Enrichment Program is a premier scholarship established in 2008. The school awards it to freshmen who have demonstrated academic excellence and scientific leadership during high school.

“Initially I applied to play tennis for N-CAT,” said Baly. “I initially received a half-academic, half-athletic scholarship to take N-CAT. Still, I wanted to apply for the Dowdy Scholarship mainly because I wanted to compare myself to other people who are doing extraordinary things. I wanted to see how I compared to them. “

Those selected as Dowdy Scholars will receive a full 4-year renewable scholarship, including tuition and related fees, room and board. Scholars can also use prize money to travel abroad during the fall and spring semesters.

“When I got the scholarship, I didn’t know it at first,” said Baly. “My mom got the email and all I heard was her screaming really loud.

“What is going on?” Baly asked his mother. “You have the purse,” she replied.

Baly described his reaction as happy, happy and excited.

“Wow,” he said as he described his reaction.

As you might imagine, the process of becoming a Dowdy Scholarship recipient is grueling. To be eligible, applicants must meet all of the following criteria:

Minimum 3.75 Cumulative GPA (Weighted)

Minimum scholastic score 1270 SAT or 27 ACT

Must be a US citizen or eligible non-citizen

The requirements also state that candidates must demonstrate exceptional leadership and service characteristics, but Baly went a step further than that. He had already completed the academic part, having completed all college courses in his junior and senior high school years, and accumulated 41 credit hours.

“For leadership, I was on the tennis team in high school and I was the team captain. “I led my team to the state championship,” said Baly, joking that he hadn’t received his ring yet.

Baly is also an inventor. He won the Duke Energy Invention Convention after creating the ProStroke 3000, an invention that helps players take shorter backswings on the tennis court to aid them in their shots.

During his freshman year in high school, Baly and his mentor James Martin created a program for African Americans who wanted to learn tennis but didn’t have the resources or resources to get started.

Tennis is a very expensive sport,” said Baly. “We taught them lessons and taught them how to play tennis. We did all that for free, and I’ve really enjoyed giving back to my community.”

Baly and the rest of the Aggie tennis team will make their Big South debut later this fall.

“Ethan is an example of the type of student who needs DI college athletics,” said A&T Interim Men’s and Women’s Tennis Coach, Ansel Bivens. “Both an extraordinary student and athlete. We are delighted to have him on our team.”

In addition to the eligibility requirements, to receive the Dowdy Scholarship, one must complete a school with self-endorsed nomination forms, complete an application form, submit two essays, two letters of recommendation, and conduct a personal interview.

During the first two waves of the application, Baly was confident that the credit would come his way.

“When I got to the finals, I put a lot of effort into researching and deciding what to say to my interviewers,” Baly said.

He organized mock interviews with his parents and friends. The actual interviews, conducted by five professors, took place virtually. “I remember being nervous when I did it, but I still felt prepared,” he said.

Baly’s father always told him, if you don’t prepare, prepare to fail.

“I like to be informed. I like to be ready to succeed. That’s what I try to do with anything in academics or even tennis and sports. I always try to be prepared so that I can succeed,” said Baly. “I think that mentality will help me later and during my college days.”

Baly’s preparation has also taken him into his tennis career. Besides being intelligent, he is also a pretty good tennis player, even if he wasn’t very good at the beginning. Baly started his athletic career as a baseball player. That’s why the transition to tennis when he was 9 wasn’t as smooth as you’d hope.

He remembers that he was not very good when he first started playing tennis. His baseball fundamentals often got in the way of his tennis technique, causing him to hit lime-green tennis balls over the fence as if it were a white seamed baseball.

Then Father, William Baly, intervened and took over. Baly’s father played collegiate tennis at Stony Brook in New York. Baly described himself as the worst player on his team before his father took over his tennis lessons 12 years ago.

“He trained me and coached me and said, ‘I played tennis, I can’t make my son look like that on the court.’ So I got better very, very quickly. I went from the worst player on the team to the best player on the team, and that’s when I really started to enjoy tennis,” Baly recalls.

Baly knew from then on that he loved tennis, but it wasn’t until high school that he decided he wanted to play tennis in college. He was in elementary school in Oceanside and was the No. 2 player on the varsity team. Baly returned from winning a youth tournament. His Oceanside team was in the middle of the states and Baly, a sixth-grader, was up against a senior.

He dropped the first set to an opponent he described as much bigger than him. Then Baly received a message from another senior.

“I won’t forget; the senior who played number 1 on our team came up to me and said, ‘Get your act together. I know you came from a tournament, but get yourself in order. We have needed this win,'” Baly recalled. “And that lit a fire under me.”

Baly won the second set with fire in hand before winning the third set in a tiebreak as the whole team stormed onto the field.

“It was the last game and the whole team rushed onto the field and got me excited, and at that moment I thought, ‘I think I want to play this sport in college,'” he concluded.

With a decision on the sport he wanted to play, Baly decided where he wanted to play. He grew up in a historically black college or university (HBCU) family, with his father attending Howard University for medical school and his mother attending school in Tennessee State.

Baly applied to several schools, including Ivy League Institutions, Predominantly White Institutions (PWIs), and HBCUs. His parents told the undecided teen about the benefits of attending an HBCU. Baly said he wanted to learn more about his culture and how he could be productive in society as a black man.

“(My parents) said HBCUs are the best place to grow not only as a person, but also as an individual,” Baly said.

Baly joked that while he felt like he would get a more individual, personal feel at an HBCU, they also have the best homecomings. When it came time to decide, his parents pleaded for their respective HBCUs, but Baly finally decided to attend the largest of them all, North Carolina A&T.

“It probably also helped that I got the Dowdy scholarship as well,” Baly said.