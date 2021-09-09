‘Let Them Lead’ tells more than just a funny hockey underdog story





Hey, mighty ducks. Meet the river rats. “Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons From America’s Worst High School Hockey Team” by New York Times bestselling author John U. Bacon tells a hockey underdog story with a different approach, and it could well be a “The Mighty Ducks”- receive treatment. What? We’ll come back to that. In “Let Them Lead,” Bacon describes his experiences as a high school hockey coach at his alma mater and building the River Rats into a contender. The book was released this week. It’s not just a high school hockey book, and it’s not just a self-help book for aspiring bosses, teachers, and coaches. Bacon easily processes two timelines into one good story. “If that’s the one-line review, I’d be on it all day,” Bacon told Sporting News. “That’s exactly what we were trying to do. If we were just telling a story, well, how many people care about high school hockey? Not much. If we’re just giving advice, it’s kind of empty. , but also the hard part was telling the team about the progress of this crazy team while telling the lessons along the way.” MIGHTY DUCKS: Easter Eggs | Star Dylan Playfair draws on life experiences Bacon took over at Huron High School as the head coach of a hockey team that finished 0-23-2 the year before he was hired and made it a winner. Bacon describes the leadership lessons that came with handing over power to players and assistant coaches during the program with a confident but self-deprecating humor. He also explains how these approaches succeeded and failed. The dueling timelines complement each other well. “I thought it would work and believed in it,” Bacon said. “My approach, and it was stolen from great coaches elsewhere, but when I took the job, I said to my parents, ‘It’s going to take me five years.'” So, how long did it take to build a winner? That’s the fun of reading Let Them Lead. It’s a journey that just might make its way to the big screen. Bacon is working with screenwriter Jim Burnstein, who worked on “D3: Mighty Ducks,” and producer Eddie Rubin on a screenplay. For Bacon, all that success is secondary to what he saw happen at Huron High School. He is quick to point out that he played 86 games in high school without scoring a goal. He found greater rewards as a coach, and that’s the gist of a must-read book for those who want to learn more about that pursuit. “I would trade 100 goals to see the faces of the players I coached,” Bacon said. “Any parent, teacher, coach or boss can relate to this. The success they have is so much sweeter than any success you would have. That’s what we wanted to do.” “Let Them Lead” to order here.

