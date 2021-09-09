Number 9 Ranked Fairmont To Host St. Peter In Week 2 Football Clash | News, Sports, Jobs

FAIRMONT — The question on the tip of football fans’ prep tongues en route to Friday night’s 7 p.m. kick-off between Fairmont and St. Peter at Mahoney Field will be a simple one.

Which will prove more powerful: the bell cow of the visiting saints or the double-edged sword of the cardinals of their birthplace?

“He is definitely our bell cow,” St. Peter head coach Brian Odland said regarding 6-foot, 183-pound senior running back Vinny Guappone. “We won 92 yards on the ground as a team and I think he made it 86.

“(Quarterback) Kole Guth was also good on the ball and has shown a lot of growth since a year ago. I’m confident he will get our passes going this week.”

The nimble-footed Guappone broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown sprint and Guth contributed a 17-yard scoring run as St. Peter finished short of a 21-13 season-opening roadside collision against Waseca last Friday night.

“Defensively, we will have to know where number 22 (Guappone) is at all times”, said Fairmont head coach Mat Mahoney. “He has good speed and acceleration and is a physical runner.”

Unfortunately for Guappone and Guth, they will have to find running space behind a realigned offensive front due to a potential season-end injury sustained by center/middle linebacker Brogan Hanson in Week 1.

“We had quite a few things to work on in practice this week after failing to complete a pass in our first game and losing Brogan Hanson to a broken leg,” said Odland. “I’m not too concerned about the passing, but we certainly lost a great senior leader in Brogan.

“It sounds like he will be out for at least 4 to 6 weeks, but we’ll have to look at it (his recovery) day by day.”

Since Hanson can’t handle the Saints’ snaps, Odland had to make his own version of “chair dance” within his line of attack for Week 2 in Fairmont. Guard Noah Spessard moved to center, tackle Jake Moelter moved to guard and Liam Schloesser got the start on the tackle.

“(Offensive line coach) Kent Bass is doing a great job for us and will make the adjustments, and we’ll see how it all plays out,” said Odland.

Defensively, 5-11, 184lb sophomore Cole Filand will fill the void for St. Peter in the middle linebacker position originally occupied by the hard-hitting Hanson.

“Cole is getting his first varsity start at linebacker, and we’ll be expecting good things from him and the rest of our defense,” said Odland. “We hope to put a lot of pressure on (Fairmont quarterback Zach) Jorgensen, as we were able to do in last year’s win (14-13).

“He (Jorgensen) is such a double-edged sword offensively though because he can run football as well as pass.”

Ironically, Jorgensen threw for 173 yards and two TDs, rushing for another 100 to the ground during the Cardinals’ one-point loss in 2020.

That wasn’t the case during Fairmont’s season-opening 27-7 win over Marshall last Friday night. The 6-4, 182-pound Jorgensen threw for an incredible 223 yards and two scores to supplement 65 yards and a TD on the ground.

“We have the difficult task of making Jorgensen sit uncomfortably in the sack, but at the same time figuring out how to contain him.” said Odland. “That will certainly be quite a task.”

Ironically, the Fairmont defense gave a 5-1 lead in sales against Marshall a week ago by covering the skies over Mahoney Field.

Speedster Hudson Artz blocked a run before picking up one of the Cardinal’s four interceptions.

Linebacker Gavin Rodning, who also caught a Jorgensen pass for a TD, turned his interception into a pick-6, with Jorgensen and Eli Anderson adding picks to the mix.

“Defensively, we were always in the right position to make the stop and our approach was solid for the first game of the season.” said Mahoney, whose defense limited Marshall to 56 yards out of 28 in their season opener. “Offensively, we’ll have to focus on picking up their blitzes and figuring out where they come from to be successful.”

NOTE: Fairmont tied with Plainview-Elgin-Millville for the No. 9 spot in this week’s first Minnesota Associated Press Class AAA football poll, while Waseca shares the No. 7 spot with Litchfield in the same class.

Blue Earth Area head coach Randy Kuechenmeister’s Bucs took the No. 3 spot in the Class AA state rankings, Pipestone Area took the No. 4 spot and Redwood Valley claimed the No. 6 position.

Mountain Lake Area earned the #1 spot in the 9-Man rankings.