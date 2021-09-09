Reservoir hockey ready for the challenge after convincing win over Howard | Howard County Sports Review





Reservoir knows this season will be an uphill battle, but the Gators field hockey team welcomes the task. The Gators, who will compete in Howard County’s talented Division A this fall, are not expected to be one of the top teams as county coaches believe River Hill, Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge will once again be the top teams in Division A . But Reservoir coach Megan Maloney thinks her squad could surprise the county this fall, and Gators’ 4-0 win over host Howard on Wednesday was the first step. Our saying this year is why not us? said Maloney. I feel like I’ve always been the underdog. Other teams don’t see us as a threat. With the talent we have this year, we were ready for the challenge of those top teams. We want to build this program and make it big, said Reservoir junior captain Sarah Weitzman, who led the Gators with three assists. This is our year. We have some seniors graduating so we would go [all out]. Reservoir (1-0) drew first blood with a goal less than five minutes into the road race. The Gators earned a penalty corner, Weitzman tapped the ball into the circle and junior Bella Pereira put the ball into the cage. All four of Reservoirs’ goals came from corners and Maloney said capitalizing on those opportunities has been the teams main focus on this season. One of my biggest things about last season was that we were better at cornering, said Maloney. That improvement was clearly visible tonight. About 15 minutes later, Weitzman and Pereira reconnected for a goal that was a copy of their first score. All summer we went out and practiced, Weitzman said. We wanted to work hard on corners to prepare for the season. Weitzman registered her third assist with minutes remaining in the third period, accurately shifting the insert to senior Sophie Pereira, who fired her shot from the top of the circle past Howards goalkeeper. Sophie Pereira then assisted Gators’ final goal midway through the fourth quarter, with junior Courtney Johnson finding the back of the cage. The Pereira sisters combined three goals and an assist, and Maloney said they will be vital to the teams’ success this autumn. I call sister, sister all the time. I want them to work together, Maloney said. Being sisters is a dynamic that many teams don’t have. They know what each other is going to do before they even do it. They have their moments alone, but also when they can work together, that’s great. Goalie Maggie Frisvold shutout her first varsity-start and made three saves. Reservoir will receive Glenelg (1-0) on Friday, while Howard (0-1) plays with defending champion River Hill (2-1). Goals: Re Bella Pereira 2, Sophie Pereira, Courtney Johnson. Assists: Re Sarah Weitzman 3, S. Pereira. This story will be updated with a photo gallery. OTHER FIELD HOCKEY SCORES: River Hill 7, Mount Hebron 3 Maddie Vasilios, Claire Slade and Laura Mason all scored two goals and had one assist to lead defending champion Hawks to victory. Puja Nanjappa also scored for the visiting Hawks in their first provincial win of the season. Goals: RH Claire Slade 2, Laura Mason 2, Maddie Vasilios 2, Puja Nanjappa; MH P. Blitzer 2, S. Aoile. Assists: RH Slade, Mason, Vasilios, Jannah Nassar; MH N. Machivar, Blitzer. Saves: RH Jocelyn Baker 5, Mayzie Connelly 1; MH Pitter 8. Marriott’s Ridge 6, Centennial 0 Natalie Freeman and Maisy Clevenger each scored two goals to lead the host Mustangs to the season opening win. Freeman played in her first game with the Mustangs after the Garrison Forest transfer. Amanda Windsor scored 10 saves to throw the shutout. Goals: MR Natalie Freeman 2, Maisy Clevenger 2, Samantha Perry, Sophia Baxter. Assists: MR Emi Moran, Perry. Rescues: MR Amanda Windsor 10. In a match-up between two of the top teams in Division B, the visiting Raiders earned the blowout victory over the Wildecats. Bella Konrad led Atholton with a hat-trick and two assists. Goals: A Bella Konrad 3, Ashlyn Donaldson 2, Asha Derstine, Avery Doyle, Kendall Dean. Assists: A Konrad 2, Emily Schmeckpeper. Hammond 4, Oakland Mills 0 The host Golden Bears took the season opening win over the Scorpions. Marlee Hunter recorded a hat-trick in the win. Goals: Ha Marlee Hunter 3, Brianna Donato. Assists: Ha Charlotte Lamp, Izabell Stalnaker. Howard 89, Oakland Mills 48 (Timbers at Troy) The Lions played their first full game of the fall, after cutting one game short due to Lightning and another raining out, producing many highlights. Jai Sheth made an eagle-eye on the second hole en route to a career-best score of 29 points, which equates to two under par. He was accompanied by strong rounds from Dev Sheth (25 points) and Gregory Heiger of (20). Oakland Mills was led by 19 points from Alex Tamai. Ho (2-0): Jai Sheth 29, Dev Sheth 25, Heiger 20, Menon 15. OM (1-2): Tamai 19, Fernandez 13, Franklin 9, Cowell 7. River Hill 89, Atholton 33 It was a balanced effort for the Hawks, with Collin Reagan leading the way with 24 points and closely followed by Cole Spies and Benjamin Siriboury with 23 points each. RH (3-0): Reagan 24, Siriboury 23, Spies 23, Sandhu 19. A (1-2): Christiansen 10, Cho 10, McKellar 8, Peterson 5. Hammond 48, Wild Lake 35 Connor Walls (17 points) led a balanced effort for the Golden Bears en route to victory. Henry Hilger scored a match-best 21 points for the Wildecats in the loss. Ha (1-1): C. Walls 17, Martin 14, M. Walls 10 Ridgelo 7. WL (0-3): Hilger 21, Smith 10, Parker 3, Hoy 1. Oakland Mills 34, Howard 0 Chloe Koh scored a team-high 13 points to lead the Scorpions to their first win. OM (1-1-1): Koh 13, Fernandez 11, Hoffman 10. River Hill 47, Atholton 21 (Hobbits Glen) Helen Yeung scored a match-best 26 points to help the Hawks remain undefeated. RH (3-0): Yeung 26, Herrera 13, Shin 5, Dhaliwal 3. A (1-1-1): Lee 14, Shah 5, Khorkejar 1, Kim 1. Wild Lake 77, Hammond 1 (Willow Springs) The Wildecats exploded for a girls program record team total as Shreya Suresh set the pace with a career high 23 points. Clare Bowen (20 points) and Jane Mhonda (19) also had huge efforts. Laurel Sands rounded out the score with 15 points. WL (2-1): Suresh 23, Bowen 20, Mhonda 19, Sands 15. Ha (0-2): Gisele Mathew 1. Meade 1, Hammond 1 (Meade wins in penalties) After losing to Meade in PKs earlier in the day, the Golden Bears (1-1) came back to rule out Pikesville for their first win of the season. River Hill 6, Chesapeake 0 The Hawks scored six goals in the first half en route to their season-opening win. Jack Nelson registered a hat-trick and Antonio Paulino scored two goals. Goals: RH Jack Nelson 3, Antonio Paulino 2, Aidan Edmonds. Assists: RH Kian Mbi, Aidan Edmonds, Gerry Montemayor. Saves: RH Glass 2, Ghoseiri 2; Ch Maxx Gray 9. Marriott’s Ridge 3, Mercy 1 Behind Giavana Libertos two goals, the Mustangs defeated one of the top teams in the Baltimore area. The Baltimore Suns’ preseason poll ranked Mercy #1 and Marriott’s Ridge #10. After a scoreless first half, Liberto, a junior, headed the ball into the top right corner of the net after teammate Kate Hennigan stole the ball from the feet of a Mercy defender. Later, Marriott’s Ridge midfielder Megan Wagner served a high corner to Liberto, which headed the ball into the net. Marriotts Ridges’ third goal was scored when Mustangs defender Bridget Ford passed the ball to Wagner, who fired a high and accurate shot to the head of the Mercys goalkeeper. Goals: MR Giavana Liberto 2, Megan Wagner; I Asia Minor. Assists: MR Kate Hennigan, Megan Wagner, Bridget Ford. Rescues: MR Caroline Albert 9. Marriott’s Ridge 2, Crofton 0 In the second game of the tournament, the Mustangs defeated Crofton behind two goals from Anna Henderickson. The game was scoreless until the final 15 minutes, when Liberto defeated a Crofton defender to find Henderickson wide open on the other side of the final third. The sophomore then trickled past another defender and scored her first goal of the season. Minutes later, Hendrickson scored from 18 yards on an assist from Liberto. Goals: MR Anna Henderickson 2. Assists: MR Giavana Liberto 2. Saves: MR Caroline Albert 0. Cr Abby Makela 5. Reservoir 2, Manchester Valley 1 After losing to Hereford in the first game of the tournament, the Gators (1-1) defeated the Mustangs 2-1. River Hill 4, Kent Island 3 Broadneck 1, River Hill 0 Team results: 10. Glenelg, 249; 14. Oakland Mills, 412. Individual results: 27. Michael Lau, 21:56. Hood College by invitation Team Results: 4. Reservoir, 117; 9. Centennial, 234; 11. Howard, 257. Individual results: 7. Will Chapman, Reservoir, 17:45; 11. Kidus Zeleke, Reservoir, 18:06; 18. Arjun Banerjee, Reservoir, 18:42; 27. Kyle Reardon, Howard, 19:01. The Raiders, led by Zachary Shord and Ethan Mulcahy, finished third at the Interstate Classic. Team results: 3. Atholton, 63. Individual results: 3. Zachary Shord, Atholton, 16:45; 4. Ethan Mulcahy, Atholton, 16:55. The Gladiators, led by Ava Rivera, took third at the Brunswick Zumbach Invitational. Team results: 3. Glenelg, 89. Individual results: 13. Ava Rivera, Glenelg, 25:31. Hood College by invitation Team Results: 5. Reservoir, 155; 12. Centennial, 262; 14.Howard, 305. Individual results: 11. Leilah Clark, Reservoir, 22:13; 26. Varsha Makkapati, Centennial, 23:39; 28. Casey Moquin, Reservoir, 23:48. The Raiders, led by Gabriella Shord, won the Interstate Classic. Four Atholton Harriers placed in the top 10 to win the gold medal. Team results: 1. Atholton, 36. Individual results: 3. Gabriella Shord, Atholton, 20:22; 6. Chiara Sforza, Atholton, 20:48; 8. Delaney Hammill, Atholton, 21:34; 9. Grace Rua, Atholton, 21:36. Don’t see your favorite team’s scores or stats? Send the results and all game information to Jacob Meyer at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.baltimoresun.com/maryland/howard/sports/cng-ho-sp-reservoir-howard-fh-09082021-20210909-ef3ryd7z3bhlzjcgby7zbl6uka-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos