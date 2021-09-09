Issue between Manika Batra and Soumyadeep Roy to be heard on September 11: TTFI Secretary General

The Secretary General of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), Arun Banerjee, said on Thursday that the ongoing feud between paddler Manika Batra and coach Soumyadeep Roy will be addressed on Sept. 11 and a decision will be made on further steps once both sides present their side. of the story. “We will call Manika and coach Soumyadeep Roy on September 11 and we will meet with both of them and then we will decide what to do. We will appoint a committee on this matter the same day and they will find all aspects related to into this matter and after the commission’s investigation, we will decide what to do next,” Banerjee told ANI.

“We hope that the committee will answer the same day and that we will take further steps based on their investigation. Meanwhile, Soumyadeep will also have to submit his share to us. Both claim to have evidence against each other. We will meet on 11 see what evidence they have and on what basis they are talking,” he added.

Earlier, Banerjee had revealed that star sailor Manika had informed the union that national coach Soumyadeep had asked her to concede a match in March 2021.

“Yes, she wrote in her response to the show that Soumyadeep had asked her to concede a competition and that she refused to have him by her side during the Tokyo Olympics,” Banerjee told ANI.

Asked if there are any fixation allegations against the head coach, Banerjee said: “You can’t call it match fixing unless you have the full version from both sides. We need to hear what Soumyadeep has to say about Manika’s allegations.”

The differences between the two first came to light during the Tokyo Olympics, when Khel Ratna’s winner refused to take charge of Soumyadeep for her games.

TTFI secretary Banerjee had made it clear that Manika’s refusal to have national coach Soumyadeep by her side during matches at the Tokyo Olympics would be questioned after the showpiece.