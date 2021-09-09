Who’s playing football tonight Thursday night? Time, TV Channel, Schedule for NFL Week 1

Get excited. Thursday night kicks off the 2021 NFL season. The league kicks off its season with its usual football season opener on Thursday night, with the NFL letting the reigning Super Bowl champions host the game for the second year in a row, having entered the 100th season of that tradition. deviated.

The Buccaneers will have a chance to host a game on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs became the first team to win a Super Bowl on home soil in February, so returning to their home stadium will be extra sweet.

When the Bucs unveil their banner, they will aim to start the season with a win, something they couldn’t do last year. They will have to take out a high-quality NFC attack that is headed for a bad year, but will be completely healthy by 2021. It should be a powerful night for the offense.

Below is everything you need to know about that matchup, plus everything you need to know to watch Thursday night’s NFL season opener

Who’s playing football tonight Thursday night?

Matchup : Cowboys vs Corsairs

: Cowboys vs Corsairs Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

The Buccaneers will host the Cowboys in a battle of two great NFC offenses with a pair of strong quarterbacks.

Dak Prescott returns to action for the Cowboys after an ankle injury sidelined him for most of last season. He suffered a unique shoulder injury during the 2021 pre-season, but he is healthy in every way for this game. He will try to improve on a Dallas attack that struggled without him last year and features such strong talents as Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

The Bucs, meanwhile, will take 44-year-old Tom Brady onto the field as quarterback. Brady is playing his 22nd and second season in Tampa Bay. He led the Bucsto to a Super Bowl title last season and the team will return all of its starters from that game. That includes a strong receiving corps headlined by Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski.

There should be a lot of fireworks in the NFL’s season opener, given the strength of each offense. That said, Tampa Bay had one of the best defenses in the league last year, so they definitely have the advantage, especially considering they’re playing in front of a home crowd and celebrating a Super Bowl win.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Thursday 9 September

: Thursday 9 September Time20:20 ET

The Cowboys and Buccaneers kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET with NBC’s pregame coverage of the game and NFL kickoff from 7 p.m. For Cowboys fans, the game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. with pregame coverage at 6 p.m., as Dallas is in the central time zone.

Throughout the season, all games begin on Thursday nights at 8:20 p.m. ET. The only Thursday with day games is, as usual, Thanksgiving.

cowboys vs. Buccaneers is played at Raymond James Stadium, both the home of the Buccaneers and the venue where they won Super Bowl 55.

What channel is Thursday night football on tonight?

cowboys vs. Buccaneers airs on NBC. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) and Michele Tafoya (sidleine reporter) will be drafted into NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” team for 2021.

And yes, even though this game airs on Thursday nights, it’s still technically considered a “Sunday Night Football” game. Why? Because Fox owns the rights to ‘Thursday Night Football’. So don’t be confused if they refer to the program as “Sunday Night Football” all evening.

Below are the major TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

Streamers can watch the match via NBCSports.com, the Fox NBC Sportsapp or by using fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the game exclusively on DAZNwith a subscription.

NFL live stream for Thursday night’s game

The 2021 NFL season opener will air on NBC, so the game can be streamed live on NBCSports.com. This should be the preferred streaming method for cable/satellite subscribers who can’t get in front of a TV.

Cord cutters have plenty of options to play the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers to watch. They are as follows.

NFL Week 1 Schedule

As usual, Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off with a Thursday night game featuring the reigning Super Bowl champions. However, there will be no “Monday Night Football” doubleheader this year, a departure from recent tradition for the NFL. The Raiders will host the Ravens in the only Monday night game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

This week’s other prime-time game features the new Rams hosting the Bears. Matthew Stafford will see a familiar foe with a new face, Andy Dalton.

Below is the full week 1 schedule for the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Thursday 9 September

Game Kick-off time TV channel Cowboys at Buccaneers 20:20 ET NBC

Sunday September 12

Game Kick-off time TV channel Jaguars at Texans 13:00 ET CBS Chargers at Washington Football Team 13:00 ET CBS Seahawks at Colts 13:00 ET Fox Fighter Jets at Panthers 13:00 ET CBS Vikings at Bengals 13:00 ET Fox Cardinals at Titans 13:00 ET CBS 49ers at Lions 13:00 ET Fox Steelers at Bills 13:00 ET CBS Eagles at Falcons 13:00 ET Fox Browns at Chiefs 16:25 ET CBS Packers at Saints 16:25 ET Fox Broncos at Giants 16:25 ET Fox Dolphins at Patriots 16:25 ET CBS Bears at Rams 20:20 ET NBC

Monday Sept 13