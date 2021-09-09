Sports
Who’s playing football tonight Thursday night? Time, TV Channel, Schedule for NFL Week 1
Get excited. Thursday night kicks off the 2021 NFL season. The league kicks off its season with its usual football season opener on Thursday night, with the NFL letting the reigning Super Bowl champions host the game for the second year in a row, having entered the 100th season of that tradition. deviated.
The Buccaneers will have a chance to host a game on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs became the first team to win a Super Bowl on home soil in February, so returning to their home stadium will be extra sweet.
When the Bucs unveil their banner, they will aim to start the season with a win, something they couldn’t do last year. They will have to take out a high-quality NFC attack that is headed for a bad year, but will be completely healthy by 2021. It should be a powerful night for the offense.
Below is everything you need to know about that matchup, plus everything you need to know to watch Thursday night’s NFL season opener
MORE:Watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live with fuboTV (7 days free trial)
Who’s playing football tonight Thursday night?
- Matchup: Cowboys vs Corsairs
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.
The Buccaneers will host the Cowboys in a battle of two great NFC offenses with a pair of strong quarterbacks.
Dak Prescott returns to action for the Cowboys after an ankle injury sidelined him for most of last season. He suffered a unique shoulder injury during the 2021 pre-season, but he is healthy in every way for this game. He will try to improve on a Dallas attack that struggled without him last year and features such strong talents as Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.
The Bucs, meanwhile, will take 44-year-old Tom Brady onto the field as quarterback. Brady is playing his 22nd and second season in Tampa Bay. He led the Bucsto to a Super Bowl title last season and the team will return all of its starters from that game. That includes a strong receiving corps headlined by Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski.
There should be a lot of fireworks in the NFL’s season opener, given the strength of each offense. That said, Tampa Bay had one of the best defenses in the league last year, so they definitely have the advantage, especially considering they’re playing in front of a home crowd and celebrating a Super Bowl win.
What time is the NFL game tonight?
- Date: Thursday 9 September
- Time20:20 ET
The Cowboys and Buccaneers kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET with NBC’s pregame coverage of the game and NFL kickoff from 7 p.m. For Cowboys fans, the game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. with pregame coverage at 6 p.m., as Dallas is in the central time zone.
Throughout the season, all games begin on Thursday nights at 8:20 p.m. ET. The only Thursday with day games is, as usual, Thanksgiving.
cowboys vs. Buccaneers is played at Raymond James Stadium, both the home of the Buccaneers and the venue where they won Super Bowl 55.
What channel is Thursday night football on tonight?
cowboys vs. Buccaneers airs on NBC. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) and Michele Tafoya (sidleine reporter) will be drafted into NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” team for 2021.
And yes, even though this game airs on Thursday nights, it’s still technically considered a “Sunday Night Football” game. Why? Because Fox owns the rights to ‘Thursday Night Football’. So don’t be confused if they refer to the program as “Sunday Night Football” all evening.
Below are the major TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.
|Market
|NBC TV channel (digital)
|New York
|4 (36)
|The Angels
|4 (36)
|Chicago
|5 (29)
|Philadelphia
|10 (34)
|Dallas-Ft. Worth
|5 (24)
|San Francisco/Bay Area
|11 (12)
|Washington DC
|4 (48)
|Houston
|2 (35)
|Boston
|15 (43)
|Atlanta
|11 (10)
|phoenix
|12 (12)
|Tampa/St. Petersburg
|8 (7)
|Seattle
|5 (48)
|Detroit
|4 (45)
|Minneapolis-St. Paul
|11 (11)
|Miami
|6 (31)
|Denver
|9 (9)
|Orlando
|2 (11)
|Cleveland
|3 (17)
|sacramento
|3 (35)
|Charlotte
|36 (22)
|Portland
|8 (8)
|St. Louis
|5 (35)
|Pittsburgh
|11 (23)
|Baltimore
|11 (11)
|Raleigh-Durham
|5 (48)
|Nashville
|4 (10)
|San Diego
|39 (40)
|Salt Lake City
|5 (38)
|San Antonio
|3 (16)
|Kansas City
|41 (36)
|Columbus
|4 (14)
|Milwaukee
|4 (28)
|Cincinnati
|5 (35)
|Las Vegas
|3 (22)
|Jacksonville
|12 (13)
|Oklahoma City
|4 (27)
|New Orleans
|6 (43)
|Memphis
|5 (5)
|buffalo
|2 (33)
Streamers can watch the match via NBCSports.com, the Fox NBC Sportsapp or by using fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial.
Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the game exclusively on DAZNwith a subscription.
WEEK 1 NFL PICKS:Straight up|Against the Spread
NFL live stream for Thursday night’s game
The 2021 NFL season opener will air on NBC, so the game can be streamed live on NBCSports.com. This should be the preferred streaming method for cable/satellite subscribers who can’t get in front of a TV.
Cord cutters have plenty of options to play the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers to watch. They are as follows.
MORE: The NFL’s 25 Highest Paid Players of 2021
NFL Week 1 Schedule
As usual, Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off with a Thursday night game featuring the reigning Super Bowl champions. However, there will be no “Monday Night Football” doubleheader this year, a departure from recent tradition for the NFL. The Raiders will host the Ravens in the only Monday night game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
This week’s other prime-time game features the new Rams hosting the Bears. Matthew Stafford will see a familiar foe with a new face, Andy Dalton.
Below is the full week 1 schedule for the start of the 2021 NFL season.
Thursday 9 September
|Game
|Kick-off time
|TV channel
|Cowboys at Buccaneers
|20:20 ET
|NBC
Sunday September 12
|Game
|Kick-off time
|TV channel
|Jaguars at Texans
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|Chargers at Washington Football Team
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|Seahawks at Colts
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|Fighter Jets at Panthers
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|Vikings at Bengals
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|Cardinals at Titans
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|49ers at Lions
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|Steelers at Bills
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|Eagles at Falcons
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|Browns at Chiefs
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|Packers at Saints
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|Broncos at Giants
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|Dolphins at Patriots
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|Bears at Rams
|20:20 ET
|NBC
Monday Sept 13
|Game
|Kick-off time
|TV channel
|Raven at Raiders
|8:15 PM ET
|ESPN
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/thursday-night-football-time-channel-schedule-week-1/1b6icpqrjigwd1dnn8gjrycen3
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]