Horning: American tennis making a comeback? It used to be so cool | Sport

Just this week, something happened that hasn’t happened in 10 years and, good chance, you have no idea it happened.

Three American men made it to the round of 16 at the US Open. You know, the tennis tournament in New York every year, not the golf tournament that bounces around.

You may know it as the tournament that Novak Djokovic needs to win to become the first man to conquer the Grand Slam Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open in a calendar year since Rod Laver did it, unbelievably, seven years apart, in 1962 and 69.

The American trio consists of Reilly Opelka, who is 1.80m, Jenson Brooksby, who is only 20 and had the audacity to turn pro after a red shirt season with Baylor and Frances Tiafoe, who won his first US Open match as a 17-year-old . years old in 2014, but never three at Flushing Meadows or any other major location until last year and this year as well.

Cool right?

Or maybe you have to be the right age and the right sports enthusiast to think that.

About that

My father played tennis.

When he was in his forties, he started playing golf.

Before he died, much to my internal (and external) horror, his last hole-in-one was his fifth, though he didn’t have one, as far as I can remember, when I got my third, over 20 years ago.

I played with him when he got the last one. This is what I said:

Actually.

I’m still waiting for my fourth

Anyway, when he was in his thirties, that is, the seventies, he played tennis. And do you know why he played tennis?

Seeing himself as an athlete and being super competitive was also part of it, but besides that he played tennis because it was cool.

I’m not making this up, but there were guys in his group of 10 or 12, who broke into doubles teams and played two, three, or four sets in The Sportsmans Club’s pool and tennis, no golf in Oklahoma City, who had bars in their trunks. .

For example, do you want a screwdriver or a Bloody Mary before 8:30 am?

bar.

In their suitcases.

My father was not a drinker.

He outlived most of them.

Talk about the last vestiges of a Mad Men world.

I was 9 or 10 when I started with him. When I was 12 or 13 I was able to beat some of them.

Where where we?

Yes, tennis was cool.

It was wonderfully cool.

How many American golfers were stars at that time? Besides Gary Player, almost all the stars were American, and still not many.

Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Lee Trevino, Johnny Miller, and then, who?

After that it’s Ray Floyd, Hale Irwin, Tom Kite, Tom Weiskopf, Hubert Green, Larry Nelson and Jerry Pate who might show up and win a major, even two Floyd won four, but they weren’t stars.

Tennis players, they were cool.

Arthur Ashe was a social warrior. He played his first Davis Cup in 1963, won the 68 Open, the 70 Australian and, most famously, frustrated Jimmy Connors, the best player in the world, to win Wimbledon in 75. He was the tip of the American tennis javelin. At the end of 79 he was still in the top 10.

The ATP ranking dates back to 1973, and for the next 15 years, it was not only dotted with Americans, but with American stars.

Then 5 of the top 13 players in the year-end rankings came from the US. Then it was 7 of the top 20; than 6 of the top 18; than 6 of the top 12; then 4 of the top 6; than 6 of the top 9; than 8 of the top 13; then, in 1980, 12 of the top 17.

At the time, Muhammad Ali was the most famous athlete on Earth, but Ashe, Connors, John McEnroe and Vitas Gerulaitis were up there.

They transcended, and behind them was a London bus with other American names: Roscoe Tanner, Brian Gottfried, Eddie Dibbs, Harold Solomon, Peter Fleming, Elliot Teltscher, Gene Mayer.

Before that generation left the scene, Jimmy Arias, Aaron Krickstein, Bill Scanlon, Michael Chang, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras and Jim Courier were already in attendance. The US Men’s Tennis Cup is overflowing.

Then came Tiger Woods and while it’s hard to draw a direct correlation, golf became cool, tennis became a second thought and, if Venus and Serena Williams hadn’t been around since then, American tennis might not have a heartbeat at all.

In a world where the top three players Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have not been in their twenties for years, Opelka, Brooksby and Tiafoe may only be approaching their firsts.

All are on the move.

Opelka has a few non-major titles, ranking 24th after breaking into the top 100 in 2018 and the top 50 in 19.

Brooksby entered the Open at number 99, wildcard only, but made it a fourth round, coming out only after beating Djokovic 6-1 in the opening set.

Tiafoe, ranked 50th, was the closest of the three to reaching the eighth round when, after splitting the first two sets, he lost a tiebreaker in the third set (8-6) to Felix Auger-Aliasame in 12th. decided the match.

If you’re the right age, if you inhaled sport in a pre-ESPN world, or even an ESPN world where Davis Cup tennis was the best, then you know the history.

You remember McEnroe’s Wimbledon debut as an 18-year-old in 1977, Connor’s age-defying lead-up to the 91 Open semi-final, 17 years after he first hit #1. poisoning stay in a friend’s pension.

Being hooked on them kept you involved and you remember Sampras and Agassi at the 2002 Open final. You both knew they were in their thirties, but for Andy Roddick, no one came after to carry the flag.

Maybe that is changing. It’s fun to think about. Because tennis used to be so cool in this country.