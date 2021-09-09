Williamsville East hockey blanks Iroquois | Secondary school















Pete Tonsoline, who will be inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame next month, has recorded 401 victories as a hockey coach at Iroquois Central. He has also lost a few during his illustrious career. It was a 2-0 setback in an ECIC league match at Williamsville East on Wednesday.

Tonsolines Chiefs had a rare outdoor season (7-7-1) in 2020-21. Iroquois expected to assemble a young team this fall after losing 15 seniors, but hoped to get back into double digits with wins. That’s where Iroquois was six of the previous seasons.

We played pretty well, we just couldn’t put it down, said the experienced coach.

East scored once from a penalty corner in the first half and then got the second goal from senior co-captain Gianna Difilippo in the second half.

It was the opening game for the Flames, who played on their own artificial turf. Iroquois opened with a 5-0 nonleague win over Sacred Heart last week as Caitlin Ehlenfield scored two goals and Nina Necovski had a goal and an assist.