Hockey player Milton Academy suffers serious spinal cord injury | News





SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)–A Massachusetts high school hockey player is paralyzed from the waist down after being seriously injured in a tournament last weekend. His injuries send shockwaves through the local hockey community as this is the second player in the state to sustain debilitating injuries in just a few months. Two Massachusetts high school hockey players were paralyzed this year from their injuries. We spoke to a local hockey coach who said in his 50 years in the business that he had never seen this before. “As a coach and parent, you just don’t want to hear or see that,” said John Arnold, general manager and assistant coach of the Western Mass Wizards Hockey team. The Massachusetts hockey community is in disbelief after Jake Thibeault, an 18-year-old Milton Academy hockey player, suffered a serious spinal cord injury last weekend that left him unable to move from the waist down. This comes just seven months after AJ Quetta suffered a similar injury while playing against Pope Francis in Springfield. John Arnold, a youth hockey coach with the Western Mass Wizards, told us that in addition to the notable injury of Boston University hockey player Travis Roy in 1995, it’s unheard of for two players to be injured in the same year. “I haven’t heard or seen any major incidents like the one with AJ Quetta and recently this Thibeault kid from Milton Academy,” Arnold said. Western Mass News reported solely on Quettas’ journey. Since his months of recovery and physical therapy, AJ has been recovering at home. “To happen in the same year, it’s terrible as a coach and as a parent, it’s sad for the players who have to go through this, especially these young kids who have their whole lives ahead of them,” Arnold said. Arnold said that hockey is a contact sport, similar to soccer and lacrosse, that sometimes the unfortunate can happen. “Because number one is the number of children playing and the fact that in contact situations happen, things that are unforeseen, or things that cannot be prevented,” Arnold said. As a coach for over 20 years, he said the best thing players can be aware of is the space and time they have on the rink. “Skating with your head up, keeping your feet moving, two very fundamental aspects of playing good solid hockey,” Arnold said. Jake has posted on Instagram since his injury that he is ready to fight. A GoFundMe has been set up for his recovery.More than $340 thousand has been donated so far.

