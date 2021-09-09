Arizona Diamondbacks fall 50 games under .500 in loss to Texas Rangers





For a team that has waded through the depths of the Diamondbacks season, it’s hard to call their latest slip a low. This is a team that once lost 40 out of 45 games; dropping 10 of 11 Diamondbacks’ current predicament after an 8-5 loss to the Texas Rangers is nothing in comparison. But there’s no denying that the emptied scene unfolded before them at Chase Field on Wednesday, from their play on the field to their place in the standings to the local apathy seen in the form of empty seats. The loss was the Diamondbacks’ fifth in a row, bringing them down to 50 games under .500. After being swept in three games by the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, the Diamondbacks were swept again in a two-game set by the Rangers. Depending on what happens on the East Coast on Wednesday night, the Diamondbacks will either stay a half-game back from the Baltimore Orioles for worst record in the majors or move into the baseball basement’s sole possession. At 45-95, the Diamondbacks are once again following the franchise. They are on pace for 110 defeats, putting them close to the 2004 team, which lost 111 games, the most in club history. Their clubs’ place in history didn’t seem to matter much to the Diamondbacks or, at the very least, not to manager Torey Lovullo or infielder Josh Rojas, both of whom met the media after Wednesday’s loss. I don’t care what the pace is, said Lovullo, when told how his team compares to 2004. All I care about is winning the race the day after tomorrow. That’s all I have in mind. It’s all the coaches have on their mind. I’m sure it’s the same with the players. Wasn’t here to set records, I can guarantee you that. The remaining schedule is not forgiving when it comes to avoiding history. They have seven series left. Six of them are against clubs with winning records. That includes six more games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. I wouldn’t want to get to that point, no, but I don’t think it’s in anyone’s head, Rojas said of avoiding 111 losses. I think we would go out every game and try to win ball games. Every day you show up is a new day. That’s the way this game works. I think if you start thinking big screen now with so many games on it, you’re putting yourself in a bad place. Rojas said he didn’t know how many losses the Diamondbacks have suffered lately and about a possible place in history. He doesn’t think he’s alone in that regard, as he believes most of his teammates are focused on getting better rather than avoiding records. Nobody wants to stink there, said Rojas. That is what motivates us every day. That’s what motivates me every day, to go out and compete, not to suck and win ball games. For the second game in a row, the teams played in front of a miniscule crowd. The day before, pitcher Zac Gallen said players were joking that there were more cardboard cutouts in the stands last year than there were fans in the stands on Tuesday. As for Wednesday, the crowd announced at 6,364 that its tickets sold, not people on the seats, the latter of which was undoubtedly lower. By that measure, the crowd for Wednesday’s breakaway was almost certainly among the smallest in the clubs’ history. Short hop The Diamondbacks released righthander Seth Frankoff, who this season had a 9.20 ERA in 14 innings. The 40-man roster stands at 39. Follow Nick Piecoros’ coverage throughout the season. Get unlimited digital access today for just $1 per week. Special introductory offer for new subscribers only. Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 [email protected] Follow him on Twitter@nickpiecoro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2021/09/08/arizona-diamondbacks-fall-50-games-below-500-loss-texas-rangers/5779352001/

