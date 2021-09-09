Vols players more honest about problems than coaches





Let’s be honest. We saw it all last week. Tennessee football had an up-tempo attack that caused an early buzz with back-to-back touchdowns in the opener against the Bowling Green Falcons, but then it spiraled out of control and didn’t look like a Josh Heupel attack at all. The Vols won 38-6 against arguably the worst team in FBS play, and they should have won by more as Joe Milton III missed two key touchdown passes, Jalin Hyatt had a bad drop and the defense led BGSU on them off in the second quarter. Those were all major concerns. Well, as they look ahead to the Pittsburgh Panthers, the players seem to be much more concerned about those issues than the coaches. It goes back to the press conference right after the game. Heupel did say there were things to fix on both sides of the ball, but after that all he did was take the big win. He even claimed that there were no problems with the pace. He followed that up on Monday by touting all the “positive” things his players did. Then came assistants who followed, as Jerry Mack praised the “violence” with which Tiyon Evans runs. Compare that to what the Tennessee Football players said. Theo Jackson said immediately after the game that the Vols need to “tighten up” in the passing game. Then the key players involved in the attack came along and didn’t have much nice to say. In the same media session where Mack praised Tiyon Evans, his other running back, Jabari Small, was critical of his own performance. Small openly said he was “not too happy” with his performance. Meanwhile, amid all the talk about the pace of the attack, lineman Jerome Carvin said it had to go faster. Simply put, if you break it all down, the players are clearly less happy with their performance than the coaches. Now, maybe that’s a good sign. After all, the coaches probably see the same problems with the players, but are just less likely to talk about them in media sessions. If the coaches and players are both on the same page with these issues, they are much more likely to be corrected. Then of course the question is whether the problems are due to lack of talent or mistakes. Either way, football in Tennessee has players willing to think about themselves publicly, while coaches try to protect them in every possible way. The fact is, it was an ugly win last Thursday, and everyone has to be honest about that.

