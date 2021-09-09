Murray State Womens Tennis prepares for fall season





Murray State Women’s Tennis kicks off their season this weekend with a few games against OVC foe Belmont. The Racers will host a race on Saturday (September 11) at 12 p.m. at the Bennie Purcell courses in Murray, Kentucky. The next day, Sunday (September 12), Murray State travels to Belmont University for another game with the Bruins in Nashville, Tennessee. The Racers return five players from last season’s team. 5e year senior Stasya Sharapova looks to build on her 44 wins in singles and 45 wins in doubles. Juniors Marit Kreugel and Natalie Slezakova valuable experience back to the Racers with 19 combined singles matches played last season. Murray State returns their top two sophomore victories from last season Sarah office and Gabrielle Geolier . Bureau led the Racers last season with an individual record of 12-5 and went 5-2 in OVC play. Geolier went 10-7 individually with a strong 6-1 OVC record. Trainer Jorge Caetano brings in five newcomers to fill out the roster for the 2021-22 season. Sophomore Jordina Font from Barcelona, ​​Spain and junior Anikka Pschorr from Aystetten, Germany join the Racers via transfer. Graduated from Murray High School Emily Kinsey joins the Racers as a junior this season. Two freshmen join the team in Paducah, Kentucky native Maggie Smith and Joinville, born in Brazil Paola Campigotto . “We are very excited to play this weekend and it will be a great experience to have good competition early in the season.” Caetano said: “Our returnees are doing a great job of leading the training and I can’t wait to see them compete alongside our newcomers.”

