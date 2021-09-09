Sports
Minnesota Made Hockey Proposes New Training Facility | Edina
Minnesota Made Hockey proposes a new 22,000 square foot training facility adjacent to the ice center in Edina.
The proposed facility, located adjacent to the existing ice center at 7300 Bush Lake Rd. W., would replace an outdoor track on the property.
The plan includes a new grass field, locker rooms, restrooms, strength training, a hockey-specific training spot for stick handling and skate treadmills, in addition to a shooting zone and building support rooms, city documents say. The new building would not have an ice rink.
The current downtown area is a vibrant and very important piece for the hockey community throughout the metro area, Nick Sperides, of Sperides Reiners Architects, said at a meeting of the Edina Planning Commission last month. Sperides spoke on behalf of Invicta’s owner, Bernie McBain.
Sperides could not be reached for comment. McBain said in an email to the Sun Current that he has no comment at this time.
The existing ice center, which would remain, has two indoor ice rinks. The Invicta Hockey Institute for young hockey players-in-training operates from the site.
The center also currently rents a space in the north for hockey training. But the new proposal would give the center access to training activities adjacent to the main building.
As part of the proposal, the plot that currently contains both the ice center and the outdoor track would be subdivided to create a separate plot of land for the new facility. The existing ice rink would be removed for the new building.
Dividing the lot would allow the project team to secure funding for the development as a separate entity from the center, avoiding refinancing of the entire facility, according to the developers’ documents.
The project team presented a draft plan to the Planning Committee on 25 August, where the commissioners provided initial feedback on the proposal. The Edina City Council also provided feedback at its September 9 meeting, which was held after this edition of the Sun Current went to press.
As proposed, the plan should request two variances: a parking variance to install 13 parking spaces instead of the required 110 spaces, and a building coverage variance to have 45% ground cover, as opposed to the maximum per city code, 30%. The site is located within the planned industrial area.
The project team proposes to enter into an agreement allowing people using the training facility to access the car park at its current location. The current site has a massive amount of parking, Sperides said at the meeting.
The planning commissioners did not see either deviation as a major problem, but noted a desire to create links from the site, located in the Cahill Industrial Park, to the 70th & Cahill neighborhood interchange to the northwest.
