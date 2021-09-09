Sports
VR learns to sprint with Space Pirate Trainer DX
Space Pirate Trainer DX offers Oculus Quest owners VR’s most compelling reason to get out of the house and beyond room scale.
The original 2016 game Space Pirate Trainer from I-Illusions is one of the earliest and most played consumer VR wave shooters and is becoming a go-to demo for friends of so-called room-scale VR. The newly added arena mode in the DX Edition on Quest greatly extends the range of the game by requiring play spaces of at least 10 meters (or nearly 33 feet) in each direction. There’s a level editor, a single player mode, and five included levels, while in the “co-located arena mode, two players layer their playing spaces on top of each other”pointing in the exact same direction and holding the right ‘Oculus’ button on the controller for two seconds,” according to I-Illusions.
The game does not require any physical barriers for laser tag nor does it make a mess of paintball. A 10-meter play area is enough to provide short courses that are perfect for a quick physical sprint, while steep descents and sleek-looking walls keep you away from the edges. And if you listen to real footsteps, they can pinpoint the other player’s location behind a virtual wall nearby.
“Make sure your space is clear of obstacles,” advises I-Illusions in its review guide. “If you leave the guardian for any reason or take off your headset, make sure the play area is aligned correctly – like you did during the initial setup. This is super important for co-location play. Respect the personal distance between players – there is a warning to warn you when you are too close.’
Other important suggestions include tying your shoelaces and “don’t lean on virtual walls,” explains the I-Illusions review guide, “we’ve all been there.” Indeed, that last tip underscores the level at which both of you are blindfolded to the physical world, while your senses are tasked with trusting a simulation in a way you’ve never had before. Eleven Table Tennis players reported that a similar phenomenon became so engrossed that you fell forward while trying to lean on a non-physical table tennis table.
Most people with a VR headset from 2016 to now have learned to move at a certain cadence in VR. Moving in VR at a steady but gentle speed gives you time to remember what to do when you see a gridded wall appear. But here you duck behind a virtual wall and quickly move around a nearby corner to sneak up for a better angle on your opponent. These quick moves demand a level of player confidence never before seen in room-scale linked VR. And after so many years of playing VR in a series of small rooms, suddenly confident sprinting in VR feels like an absolute breath of fresh air.
The release of the arena mode is accompanied by the addition of a more traditional “versus” mode that can be played in more common small-scale play areas. Coinciding with the release of these new features, I-Illusions joins Waltz of the Wizard Natural Magic and Pistol Whip in increasing the price of their game to drive the development of a title with a much wider scope than was initially possible. . The DX Edition of Space Pirate Trainer on Oculus Quest and Quest 2 is $24.99 for all the new features, while existing Quest owners get them as a free upgrade.
Some arena-scale location-based VR companies, such as Zero Latency, offer backpack-based computers to power their VR headsets. However, carrying an uncomfortable backpack can be cumbersome and players can have a bad experience if rushed through their stride. SPT:DX, meanwhile, is shipping directly to home VR headset owners and could potentially open up a “Bring Your Own VR” headset model for some form of out-of-home VR entertainment.
Do we see a future where people can rent a VR headset like a pair of bowling shoes to play against someone who has brought their own gear to a large-scale open arena? Space Pirate Trainer DX could be a step in that direction and we’re excited to see a community rally around this new kind of large-scale VR sport.
