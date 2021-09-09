The PGA Tour Superlatives for the 2020-21 Season





The 2020-21 PGA Tour season officially ended with last week’s Tour Championship, meaning it’s the right time to dish out our superlatives. Biggest Flirt: Louis Oosthuizen Throughout his career, Louis Oosthuizen has flirted with an elusive second major to accompany his 2010 St Andrews triumph. He was a fixture late on Sunday this season and his worst result in a major was a draw for 26e at Augusta. At Kiawah Island he finished second fiddle to Phil, a month later an untimely drawn tee shot on the penultimate hole cleared the podium for Jon Rahm and at The Open he failed to give much warmth to eventual champion, Collin morikawa. Even if Louis never gets that second major, he’s headed for the lip sync hall of fame. Most likely success: Garrick Higgo Garrick Higgo’s win at the Palmetto Championship came as a surprise to many, but it shouldn’t have happened. The 22-year-old South African had quietly torn up the European Tour with three wins over an eight-month period. Higgo failed to find much success for the rest of the season, but he is fully exempt for his 23rd anniversary and should be a fixture in the International Presidents Cup roster for years to come. Garrick Higgo (USA Today) Most on-brand: Kevin Na Many of the all-time athletes have worn their own personal logo over the years. Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, Ken Griffey and yes… Kevin Na. After going viral for his early walk-ins, Na took it a step further and wore the logo in a not-so-subtle way all season. In his defense, he backed it up with a third-place finish in the FedEx Cup standings, encouraging him to make a botched case for a Ryder Cup captain’s pick. Twitter (@JJ_NY) Most likely caught speeding: Joaquin Niemann He single-handedly played the final round of the Tour Championship and knew he had a chance to break Kevin Na’s record for fastest lap at East Lake. Niemann rushed from the first tee shot, taking just 1 hour 53 minutes to finish six minutes faster than Na. That included a 47-minute back nine where he even shot par. Most Spicy: Tyrrell Hatton Hatton was one of the most entertaining players to watch and listen to, but Hatton added a few more moments to his growing collection of memorable moments. While his clubs are taking a beating is nothing new, perhaps his crowning achievement this season was his one-finger salute to a fan at The Open Championship. Despite how hard he is on himself at times, the Englishman should consider slacking off a bit. He is in the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings. I hope for more viral moments in a few weeks at Whistling Straits. Most loved by parents: Collin Morikawa It’s hard to find fault with the 24-year-old’s golf game, which includes two major championships. But his success extends beyond the course. While playing with Cal, Morikawa graduated from the prestigious Haas School of Business in four years and won five times at the collegiate level, including the 2019 Pac-12 Championship. The young star showed more poise than his years, surviving a host of proven big winners at the 2020 PGA Championship and fending off Louis Oosthuizen with one clutch shot after another at Royal St. George’s. Educated, well-balanced and with a million dollar smile. It is hard to imagine that an introductory dinner with the parents goes badly. Collin Morikawa (US today) Most talkative: Jordan Spieth Whether it’s begging with his golf ball or ranting at old caddy Michael Greller, commentators don’t have to get involved when mics are near Spieth. Last season his golf ball listened more than not, as the four-time major winner rebounded from a slump that spanned a 3-1/2 year stint with no wins. Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller (USA Today) Greatest Drama King: Bryson DeChambeau Where to start with Mr. DeChambeau? His runaway win at the 2020 US Open seems like an eternity and with the amount of headlines he’s made since then, it’s no wonder why. Whether it’s bickering with control officers, chasing cameramen away, splitting with his caddy, driving Aaron Rodgers into a wall, blaming his driver, or arguing with Brooks Koepka, this has undoubtedly been Bryson’s season — for better or for worse. . Bryson DeChambeau (US today) Most Outgoing: Brooks Koepka Do you remember the times when Koepka shied away from media obligations after winning the US Open and the PGA Championship? Me neither. Fast forward to now and when he’s not making a fuss with his comments, the four-time winner is making statements with his off-track dance moves and his fashion on it. Brooks Koepka (Instagram / Brooks Koepka) Most likely diplomat: Rory McIlroy Rory is the voice of reason these days. While Phil Mickelson may elaborate on driver height restrictions, you can count on McIlroy collecting his thoughts before speaking and providing insightful commentary on anything he speaks to. This included the impending ban on greens books and more recently he was the first player to defend Bryson DeChambeau from the abuse he has endured by many fans. Rory McIlroy (US today) Most Athletic: Gary Woodland Able to hit a stinger like few others can, Woodland’s gifts extend beyond the golf course. He played Division II basketball for a year before accepting a golf scholarship to play at the University of Kansas. While starring for the Jayhawks team was never an option, the 2019 US Open winner still looks like he could go out and pull off a double-double. Gary Bos (USA today) Class Clown: Harry Higgs The legend of Harry Higgs grew this year. The budding star seems made for television. Showing off an open-chest polo shirt and Hollywood sunglasses, Higgs won the loudest crowd in golf when he drove his driver up 17 like a pony.e at TPC Scottsdale. There was also the time when he joined the TikTok trend of the year, carefree cruising on a golf cart to Fleetwood Mac. More recently, he entered a friendly with Phil Mickelson on Tuesday so that young Harry Higgs’ Q rating will continue to rise. Best Clique: Mickelson, Rahm This duo has formed an unofficial two-man club, both playing in the state of Arizona, co-signed as the faces of Callaway and represented by the same management. When Mickelson became the oldest winner in major championship history, it was Rahm who greeted him and the following month Mickelson hung out to congratulate his brother on Big Win #1. Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson (US today) Best Dancer: Jessica Korda It’s not the PGA Tour, but we had to record it. While the USA lost the Solheim Cup for the second consecutive time, they held their ground in the dance department. The event had a little bit of everything from karaoke on the first tee to a controversial statement. But Jessica Korda kept it light all week by going all-in on this streak. Most likely to talk your ear off: Phil Mickelson Lefty has long had a reputation as one of the biggest personalities on Tour, but he’s taken it to another level with social media and his recurring role on The Match. What started as a one-off show between him and Tiger Woods has unofficially become The Match, hosted by Phil Mickelson. Not many people can get Tom Brady in the background, but when Phil “hits bombs” (and tells you all about it) there’s no stopping it. Most Likely to Earn Millions: Tony Finau One of the most popular players on the Tour, Finau has been the model of consistency throughout his career. After taking his first Tour win at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, he racked up a run of 43 top-10 finishes, including eight runner-ups, before winning again at the Northern Trust this fall. Although his trophy shelf was scarce because of this drought, it was a huge drain on his bank account. Over his career, he has just made $23 million. Tony Finau (US today) Best Hair: Cameron Smith Not really sure this one needs much explanation. Class couple: Lee Westwood and Helen Storey Arguably one of the greatest European players of all time, Westwood took a different approach this year with his wife Helen Storey carrying the bag for him. He put together a pair of runner-up finishes in consecutive weeks at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players. While he still bears the moniker of the best player to never win a major, Westwood seems to be in as good a spot as ever on the court with his wife by his side. Lee Westwood and Helen Storey (US today)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/golf/news/the-pga-tour-senior-superlatives-for-the-2020-21-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos