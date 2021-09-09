Local cricket: Award-winning coach says cricket is getting better in Liverpool

Liverpool cricket is on the rise, according to an award-winning coach looking to bring in the next generation.

Luke Skilbeck, who coaches juniors at Alder CC in West Derby and partners with Academy North, has been named Lancashire’s Young Coach of the Year.

And the 24-year-old, nominated behind his back for the honor by Wavertree mainstay Phill OBrien, has seen a record crop of enthusiastic youngsters this year.

Really talented youngsters are coming through in Liverpool now, he said.

In general, cricket in Liverpool is so healthy right now.

Look at Liverpool CC, Wavertree, Sefton Park – they all have a huge amount of kids coming through, and they’re expanding.

I think they were on the rise in that regard as well, bringing more kids down. It’s just so positive – that’s thanks to all the clubs and a lot of volunteers, but it was also nice to get an award and that recognition.

Alder was rocked last year by the death of club legend Mike Dunn, aged 76, who had led junior coaching at the club for many years.

Skilbeck said: He was great for the club, especially for the junior section.

So there was a lot of uncertainty this summer.

But we took advantage of the All Stars and Dynamos programs, which really helped us interact with kids more — and a few of them continued the hard work.

So we were looking to rebuild the junior section and improve on the numbers we had in the past.

Those numbers were impressive. Skilbeck estimates that last year, with the usual warnings, about 15-20 young people attended Tuesday night sessions.

This year he has seen no fewer than 64.

The numbers dropped a bit with summer vacations and so on, he added. But so many children wanted to come back and ask if there was anything to do in the winter.

Ask any junior coach and they will tell you the biggest problem is drop off. Kids are hitting their mid-to-late teens, and cricket is — for some people at least — losing its appeal.

Competition is key – to get on the road to a life in cricket, talented youngsters who want to play must have a team and structure around them.

We didn’t really have enough for a team at Alder this year, Skilbeck said. So we joined Old Xaverians.

We joined all our hardball teams to make sure the kids got more cricket matches because we realized we couldn’t do that ourselves.

So the plan for next year is to get more kids to U9 festivals and send out our own hardball teams, looking specifically at capturing some of the Dynamos’ U11s.

It will take a few years to build that up, but there are junior teams at all levels, so kids get a lot of opportunities for competitive cricket.

Cricket has, of course, made a high-profile return to free-to-air TV this year, courtesy of the Hundred. Opinions will probably always be divided on the merits of the new league – the packaging, the new teams, the impact on the county game, the minor tweak to the rules, the chips, and so on – but pretty much everyone agrees that it’s a good thing for the sport to have a higher profile.

I think the Hundred has been brilliant, Skilbeck said.

People who never watched cricket used to talk about it, they’d come down and say they’d been to a game of a hundred. It was great to grab the attention of kids and get more families into the game.

Everyone was talking about it — even people who said they didn’t like it said they didn’t like it while they were still watching the games.

It was fantastic – loads of kids loved it, especially at All Stars and Dynamos ages.

Skilbeck – once of Ben Stokes’ former club Cockermouth in Cumbria – added that he would like to see children given the opportunity to play the format they had seen on TV, adding: It’s a good way to get kids playing cricket.

As they get older, sort of U13s, U15s, adding the extra 20 balls to make it a T20 would be a way to give kids a little longer game.

It’s a balancing act to make sure kids enjoy their cricket – because it can be a long game at times.