



Week one was a smash hit for both the TCU Horned Frogs and the Frogs O War staff, as we all correctly picked the home team to beat Duquesne in a landslide, even though none of us got the spread. While the scores are a little closer for Cal, the Frogs are the overwhelming favorite to roll in week two, a win over a P5 opponent, a conference she didn't want, and a defense that Gary Patterson calls the best hell face this season. . TCU Football vs Cal: Predictions your name Who will win Saturday's game? What will the final score be? Which team will force more sales? How many and what are they? Will Cal live up to Gary Patterson's claim that "they may be the best defense we've been dealing with this season?" Attacking player of the game Defensive player of the game Biggest question you want answered against the first P5 opponent of the season? Christian Tjoa TCU 34-10 TCU wins the revenue battle 2-1. One of the TCU RBs loses a fumble while the Frogs get two picks from Garbers on the other side Cals' defense is good, but they just lost 22 points on Nevada. I expect a classic brawl with K State later in the season. Max Duggan has a clean game with 2 TD throws and 1 on the ground Dee Winters has double digit tackles and is in control What does the offense look like compared to real competition in the post-Cumbie era? Ryan TCU 31-17 TCU, 1 fumble and 1 interception It's between Cal and WVU for me, if the Mountaineers continue to play like they did against Maryland, Garys' comment will stand. Max Duggan – if Carson Strong can put down 300+ yards against the Cal D, so can Max Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson How much work will Zach Evans take on, or will we continue with the RB via commission approach? Colin Post TCU 35-17 TCU forces three (two picks, one fumble); Cal will force a fumble New. This will be Quentin Johnston's first game of the season. Quentin Johnston Ochaun Mathis (tempted to repost THT) Can CJ Ceasar keep the fort on the corner (probably not)? Russ Hodges TCU 38-7 TCU forces two wraps, both interceptions. Maybe from the team's non-conference opponents, but I expect Kansas State, West Virginia and Iowa State to be more formidable. Max Duggan Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Can the TCU attack make enough noise in the passing game to provide a viable balance in future matchups? Deanna Rust TCU TCU 35-10 CAL Each team gets 1 turnover. TCU will force a fumble. Cal will intercept one day. NEW Max Duggan Dee Winters ARE WE READY?? The Bears suffered an embarrassing loss to a team that was literally practicing in a parking garage, in their first non-conference loss after going 9-0 last weekend. I want to see how TCU stands up to a team that is emotional and challenging them. Did we learn anything last weekend? I think they were done, but I want to see proof. Anthony North TCU 24-13but stays too close for comfort in the 4th Qtr. TCU – A Comic Bag & An Intercept New. Oklahoma is still on the schedule Quentin Johnston Ochaun Mathis Will the attack play it safe to protect an edge, or will it be able and get the green light to explode for a burst victory? Melissa TCU 33-17 TCU – two interceptions. Let the CJ Caesar Redemption Tour Begin New. Sorry Bears, TCU will have their way on the attack. Max Duggan. 300+ and three total tuddies. Ochaun Mathis is going to EAT. Will the real TCU attack please stand up? Don't forget to agree with your predictions in the comments!

