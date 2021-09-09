Sports
Women’s tennis opens fall lei with Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Navy women’s tennis team will open the 2021-22 season as host of the Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational at the Brigade Sports Complex. The invitation starts Friday at noon and lasts through Sunday. The competition on Saturday and Sunday starts at 9.00 o’clock
THE FIELD
The invitee will have three doubles and five singles, along with eight teams with Binghamton, Bucknell, Farleigh Dickinson, Lehigh, Mary Washington, Monmouth and St. Bonaventure joining the midshipmen in the field.
SCOUTING THE MIDSHIPS
Heading into the 2021-22 season, the Mids will return eight of the eleven letter winners and five of their six starters from last season, in addition to adding four newcomers; Sylvia Eklund (Fr., Bellevue, Wash.), Kate Lee (Fr., Concord, California), Parvathi Shanker (Fr., Napa, California) and Emily Tannenbaum (Fr., Commack, NY).
Senior Katreina Corpuz (Ewa Beach, Hawaii) returns after appearing in 11 singles games last season, taking 7-4 overall in addition to taking a team-best four victories in Patriot League games. Corpuz’s seven wins were equal for most of the team in singles, as she mostly played out of the number 5 position, where she went 5-2.
In the doubles competition, Corpuz tied for the team lead with seven wins in doubles, where she finished 7-2 in all nine matches with her partner and team captain Meghana Komarraju (Sr., Vienna, Va.).
The aforementioned Komarraju earned a Second-Team All-Patriot League roster after playing in the middle of the Navy lineup in singles last season. The senior finished the 2020-21 season with a 6-4 record, where she went 4-3 in the No. 3 singles position and 2-1 in the No. 2 singles position.
During the Patriot League season, Komarraju finished 3-2 in singles and played all nine games of her doubles with Corpuz, where the duo finished 7-2. The senior finished with a 6-1 record in No. 2 doubles and 1-1 in No. 1 position.
Completion of the midshipmen senior class is Kacey Moore (Wellington, Fla.) who was a First-Team All-Patriot League First Team honor last season after finishing with a 5-4 record in singles, in addition to a 4-2 record in doubles, including a 3-1 point in Patriot League Doubles. Moore completed Navy’s comeback victory over Army in the Patriot League semifinals, where she came from behind to win the No. 2 singles (3-6, 6-2, 6-2) en route to the most valuable player of the team.
Casey Accola (Jr., Winter Garden, Florida) and Jillian Taggart (Jr., Fair Oaks, California) are the returning junior class for the midshipmen. Accola set a record 1-0 last season after taking a 6-3, 6-2 win in the No. 6 singles position against Loyola. Taggart was named a First-Team All-Patriot League roster after playing in nine singles matches and nine doubles matches with each appearance coming in at the No. 1 position.
In singles, Taggart finished with a 4-5 record in addition to posting a 2-1 in the Patriot League game. In doubles, Taggart compiled a 6-3 record en route to the Patriot League Player of the Week title twice.
Rounding out the returning midshipmen for the 2021-22 season is the sophomore pairing of Samantha Johns (Simpsonville, SC) and Stella Ribaudo (Chicago, Illinois). During her freshman campaign, Johns finished with a 7-1 singles record, tied for most of the team’s wins. Johns set a 7-0 record at number 6 singles to lead the Mids to a perfect 11-0 at number 6 in the lineup. Ribaudo compiled a 4-0 singles record with three games in the Patriot League game and also 3-0 in the No. 6 singles position.
THE COACHING STAFF
head coach Keith Puryear begins his 14th season at the helm of the Navy’s women’s tennis program in 2021-22. During the 2021 spring campaign, Puryear led the Midshipmen to the Patriot League Tournament Finals for the seventh time in the program’s 12 seasons. He also led Navy to a 7-4 overall record and a 3-2 point in the Patriot League Tournament. Puryear coached a trio of All-Patriot League rosters in first-team squads Moore and Taggart, along with a second-team roster in Komarraju.
Alessandra Pederganana also enters her 14th season as assistant coach of the Puryear coaching staff. Pederganana has helped the Navy achieve an overall record of 233-82 (.740) during the program’s first 12 seasons at the varsity level, a 43-11 Patriot League Regular Season mark and seven appearances in the Patriot League Championship match.
NEXT ONE
Navy will be back in action with a pair of tournaments from September 17-19. The midshipmen will compete in the Milwaukee Tennis Classic, while select members of the squad will travel to participate in the Elon Invitational.
