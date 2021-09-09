Mitchell’s Ismael Flores thrives when it comes to soccer, boys soccer and the classroom

COLORADO SPRINGS Ismael Flores can’t help but smile when asked how he fulfills all his obligations and performs them to a high standard.

He never backs down when answering a question, but his tone suggests that he is capable of doing so simply because that is what is expected of him.

He rises far and above what is expected of him, as he shines as a multisport athlete for the Marauders, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA in class.

I just feel like I do everything with passion and joy, Flores said.

A five minute conversation with him pretty much confirms that attitude. He loves being on the football field and performing at a high level. He played just four games for the Marauders (3-1 overall), but he leads the state regardless of classification, with 17 goals.

If he can, put some pads on and join the soccer team as the kicker. Mitchell coach Jason Cauley doesn’t hesitate when he says that Flores can hit field targets from around 58 yards.

After practices or competitions, all hell goes home and only works to try and perfect his craft a little more. Then he stocks up on the books and falls asleep so he can continue the next day and start the process all over again. When he describes his routine, it’s hard to imagine how he finds time to actually sleep in with that busy schedule.

I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but he’s also a golden glove boxer, Cauley said.

And now he’s just showing off.

Boxing is a very important part of his story. As he learns the sweet science at the gym, he is instilled with a level of discipline that allows him to achieve anything he sets out to do.

My coach down there is like a father figure to me, Flores said. He said you should always show up. It doesn’t matter if your nose is broken or your body hurts, you show up every day despite everything.

He carries that mentality with him on the football field, the football field and in the classroom.

The spirit is great, Flores said. People don’t realize it, but I do. I realized it when I was young. If you can manipulate your mind, you can manipulate anything. That’s why I can play these sports at a high level. I’m in shape, don’t get me wrong, but it’s all about the mind. I’m so strong-minded.

He never complains and he never asks for a break. There’s not a moment when he looks like he’d rather be somewhere else.

Perhaps his greatest asset as a student athlete is enjoying every moment given to him. Whether it’s scoring a goal, kicking a field goal, or using his time in class to learn, his mind is trained to enjoy every minute of it.

He amazes me with his ability to balance everything in his life, said football coach Adam Palmer. And when you look at him, he always has a good attitude. He smiles and laughs and has a great time with everything he does. I think he just enjoys life.

And more importantly, everyone at Mitchell likes him. Be it his teammates, classmates or teachers, Flores has a way of being liked in Mitchell’s hallways.

He has the ambition to play football at university, but that is a problem for tomorrow. Today’s problem is his next game, his next practice or his next exam. That’s where his focus is and with that mentality he makes Mitchell better.

People see that and want to be like him, Cauley said. Once they see his work ethic in school and on the soccer field or soccer field and what he does with boxing alone, other people will want to play more than one sport. It will make other people strive for academic excellence. That’s what we need with Mitchell now.