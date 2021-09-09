Peter McNab elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame





Current Colorado Avalanche television color analyst Peter McNab will be inducted into the USA Hockey Hockey Hall of Fame, announced Thursday morning. Before becoming a broadcaster, McNab played for parts of 14 NHL seasons (1973-87) with four teams. He ranks 19th among Americans in NHL history with 813 points from 995 regular season games, including 363 goals and 450 assists. McNab had seven consecutive campaigns with 70 or more points (four of which were 80-plus) and six consecutive campaigns with 35-plus goals, helping his teams into the postseason 10 times. He also reached the Stanley Cup final in three consecutive seasons from 1975-77.

McNab spent his first three years with the Buffalo Sabres, the club that drafted him 85th overall in the 1972 NHL Entry Draft. The center went on to play eight seasons (1976-84) with the Boston Bruins, helping the team in seven. of his eight campaigns to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. McNab earned a spot in the 1977 NHL All-Star Game and racked up an 86-point career that season. He ranks 11th in Bruins history in goals (263), 13th in points (587) and eighth in playoff goals (38). McNab concluded his playing career with a two-year stint with the Vancouver Canucks and a two-season stint with the New Jersey Devils before retiring. Before making his NHL debut, McNab played three seasons (1970-73) at the University of Denver, helping the Pioneers to three top four NCAA spots. In his final campaign, McNab was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team and earned First-Team All-WCHA honors after recording team leadership of 72 points (32 goals, 40 assists). Overall, McNab averaged 1.61 points per game in 105 total games, and his 170 career points (78 goals, 92 assists) rank 10th in the program’s history. McNab began his broadcasting career for New Jersey during the 1987-88 season with SportsChannel, which won an Emmy for outstanding broadcasting that year. After eight years on the air in New Jersey, McNab headed to Colorado for the inaugural season of the Colorado Avalanche. The 2020 US Hall of Fame Class will also include Stan Fischler and Paul Holmgren, and the trio will be inducted alongside the 2020 Class in December 2021. The 2021 Class will be the 49 installed in the US Hockey Hall of Fame.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/avalanche/news/peter-mcnab-elected-to-us-hockey-hall-of-fame/c-326106106 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

