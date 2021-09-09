serenelife SLPPT15 Durable Indoor Table Tennis Table User Manual





SLPPT15 Durable Indoor Table Tennis Table SLPPT15

Sustainable indoor table tennis table

Designed with MDF table top for optimal bounce IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

For your own safety and benefit, please read this manual carefully before commencing assembling and using this product. Failure to follow the instructions and safety precautions in this manual could result in serious injury or damage to the equipment. SAFETY INFORMATION: · DO NOT allow children to open the table. ONLY ADULTS may open, close, adjust or move the table. · DO NOT leave children unattended near the table. · DO NOT climb, sit, jump, lean or stand on the table. The table is not designed to support weight and serious injury could result. · The table should only be placed on a flat, level surface to ensure stability.

CARE AND MAINTENANCE: · This table is for indoor use only. · Check your table regularly for wear. Discontinue use immediately if any defects or damaged parts are found. · When the table is not in use, store it in a dry indoor area. Condensation and moisture can damage the table top. · ALWAYS make sure the wheel locks are properly engaged when storing them to secure the table. GENERAL ASSEMBLY WARNINGS: · ONLY ADULTS should assemble the table. A minimum of two (2) to three (3) adults are required for complete assembly. Tables are HEAVY and MUST NOT be lifted or assembled alone. · ALWAYS wear appropriate safety equipment during assembly, especially when using power tools. · The mounting area must be free from children and pets. · To avoid damage to the tabletop, please install it in a dry, flat and bright place. · DO NOT tighten the hardware until prompted. Hand-tighten only at the correct steps to tighten the locknuts.

BLACK

WHEEL QUANTITY 8 16 8 4 8 8

ASSEMBLY INSTRUCTIONS

1. The packaging can be divided into two parts. One package is for table, two groups of H type undercarriages and two pieces of connecting shafts for connecting two supporting frames. Another pack is for four groups of T-type carrier frames mounted with wheels.

2. INSTALLATION DIRECTION: Due to the situation that the table is heavy, the person to install or move the table should be two or more. B. After opening the box, turn the table over and lay it on the box on the floor. C. Remove two pieces of connecting shafts and loosen the bolts at both ends of the shaft.

H1 H5 H4 H2 H3

narrow Functions:

Steel apron in box for durability Comes with 50% pre-assembled Easy two person installation in just 10 minutes Includes net and clip set Indoor use only Exclusive DSG Castors with lockable castors for safe transport Blue finish Steel apron of 4/5×1-3/5 box Foldable design and easy and quick assembly Leg levellers and bumper corners for stability and protection

What’s in the box:

· Table tennis table · Net and clip set · Instruction book

Technical specifications:

Wheel Diameter: 3 inch Construction Material: MDF+STEEL Tabletop Thickness: 7/10 inch Lockable Caster Wheels Length: 3 inch Net Length: 66-1/5 inch Play Position Dimensions (L x W x H): 107-9/ 10 x 60 x 7/10 inches Storage position dimensions (L x W x H): 63 x 57 x 5 inches Table dimensions (L x W x H): 107-9/10 x 60 x 29-9/10 inches

SLPPT15, durable indoor table tennis table

To download References

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://manuals.plus/serenelife/slppt15-durable-indoor-table-tennis-table-manual The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

