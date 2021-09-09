Men’s tennis set opens fall at Contender CrossFit Islander Open Friday





Draw BODY OF CHRIST The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s tennis team will open its fall season at the Contender CrossFit Islander Open starting Friday at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center. The tournament has six draws in singles and three draws in doubles. The game starts every day at 9:00 AM and the game runs through Sunday. The competition In addition to UTRGV, there are other teams competing in the Islander Open: host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Lamar, UT Arlington, UT Tyler, and Incarnate Word. Last year at Islander Open UTRGV last competed in the Islander Open in Fall 2019. Samuel by Felipe Garcia came away with the Singles A Draw Championship when he defeated Pascal Lorieul of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6-1, 7-6. As a team, the Vaquros took four wins to close out the Islander Open when Georgije Babic defeated Carlos Berna Ruiz in three sets. Zane Kohrs defeated Lamar’s Joshua Sundaram for fifth in the “C” Draw in three sets as well. Alberto Mello finished in second place in the “E” Draw that fell to Incarnate Word’s Nedim Ahmic in the Championship. Mello and Kohrs also teamed up for a doubles win over Laredo Community College’s Nicolas Dominguez and Jorge Abreu 6-1. Autumn focus The Vaqueros want to use the fall to prepare for the double competition season in the spring, so they want to make sure they do things the right way in the fall. In the end, it’s all about the hard work on a consistent basis. If the Vaqueros can do that, they believe everything else will take care of itself. “The biggest focus right now is to do everything right every day and focus on what makes us better and more competitive,” Robinson said. “We’re not necessarily worried about wins or losses right now, but we’re worried about where our focus is, where our effort is and that we are on our way as a team towards our main goal in the future. The most important thing for us is that we put our feet on the ground every day and work as hard as we can.” Who plays who? Singles Draw “A”

Misha Kvantalani vs. Joao Ceolin (UTSA) Singles Draw “B”

Carlo Izurieta vs. Borja Delgado (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) Singles Draw “D”

Sam Whitehead vs. Leon Snell (UT Tyler) Singles Draw “E”

Chris Lawrance against Brock Lauer (Lamar) Doubles “A”

Carlos Izurieta / Misha Kvantalani vs. Max Amling/Brandon Do (Lamar) Doubles “B”

Chris Lawrance / Sam Whitehead against Maxim Groysman/Miguel Alonso (UTSA) Next one The Vaqueros will return to action on September 24 when they compete at the UTSA Invitational in San Antonio. Support UTRGV Men’s tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

