NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University head ice hockey coach Cam Ellsworth announced that 16 newcomers will join the Cadets on Thursday with his 2021 recruiting class.

Ellsworth and assistant coach Steve Mattson have landed a class that includes 11 strikers, four defenders and one goalkeeper, as well as nine Americans and seven Canadians.

The Cadets set a 7-1-0 record in the 2020-21 season on a limited schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA Division III National Tournament canceled for the second consecutive season.

Norwich will start official team training at the Kreitzberg Arena in October. The Cadets’ schedule for 2021-22 includes two home shows against Saint Anselm (October 17) and Curry (October 23). NOW officially opens the season on October 30 vs. Salve Regina at 7 p.m. in the Kreitzberg Arena.

Name: Henry Denee



Number: 31

Residence: New Bern, NC

Last team: Pueblo Bulls

Important: Mechanical engineering

Dennee is a 6-foot tall, 185-pound goalkeeper who last played for the Pueblo Bulls of the Western States Hockey League (WSHL) in 2019-20. He played in 34 games, scoring 2.80 goals against average and a save rate of 0.920. He went 19-7-5 to lead the Bulls to third in their division. His 19 wins were the sixth most in the league.

Name: Devon Becker



Number: 4

Residence: Langley, British Columbia

Last team: Bryn Athyn College

Important: Biology

Becker is a 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman who played two seasons at Bryn Athyn College in Pennsylvania before moving to Norwich for this season. Becker was one of the most prolific offensive defenders in 2018-2020 NCAA Division III, scoring 52 points in 48 games to lead the Lions’ offense in both seasons. Before joining Bryn Atyn, Becker played for the Virden Oil Capitals in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) and the Weyburn Red Wings of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

Name: Jason Galotti



Number: 25

Residence: Hanover, Mass.

Last team: Boston advantage

Important: Criminal law

Galotti is a 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward who played four of the last five seasons with the Boston Advantage junior program of the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) competition. Last year he played in 46 games, good for four assists. Galotti also played one year for the Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

Name: Keegan Mantaro



Number: 40

Residence: Monument, Colorado

Last team: air force

Important: Management

Mantaro is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound defenseman who spent two seasons with the Air Force Academy before moving to Norwich this fall. He played in 32 games in his freshman season in 2018-19, providing one assist for the Falcons. Mantaro did not dress for a match in 2019-20. Before joining the Air Force, Mantaro played more than 120 games for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Sioux City Muskateers of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Name: Joe Nagle



Number: 8

Residence: Weymouth, Mass.

Last team: University of New Hampshire

Important: History

Nagle is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound defenseman who moved to Norwich after spending a season with the Univ. of New Hampshire last year. Nagle played in seven games for the Wildcats. Prior to UNH, Nagle spent three seasons in the NAHL, primarily playing for the Northeast Generals. He served as team captain his senior year in 2019-20, scoring 22 points in 38 games. In total, he played 155 games in the NAHL, scoring six goals and adding 48 assists for 54 points.

Name: Isaac Chapman



Number: 24

Residence: Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia

Last team: Edmundson Blizzard

Important: health science

Chapman is a 6-foot, 201-pound forward who scored 105 points in 119 games played over three seasons in the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MJAHL). Chapman played the last two seasons for the Edmundson Blizzard, scoring 78 points in 69 games. He previously played for the Pictou Country Crushers. Chapman won the 2018 Nova Scotia 18U Major Junior Hockey League Championship with the Dartmouth Major Midgets.

Name: Cole Creger



Number: 6

Residence: Erie, Col.

Last team: Wisconsin Rapid Riverkings

Important: undecided

Creger is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward who played the past four seasons for the Wisconsin Rapid Riverkings of the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL). Creger had 188 points in 167 games played. Last season, he captained the Riverkings, scoring 31 goals and providing 47 assists for 78 points in 43 games played. He scored the fourth most points in the league and had nine points in four playoff games.

Name: Patrick Del Vecchio



Number: 9

Residence: Mississauga, Ontario

Last team: Smith falls bears

Important: International Business

Del Vecchio is a 6-foot, 146-pound striker who most recently played for the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Brampton Admirals. Del Vecchio had 74 points in 52 games played for Brampton in 2019-20. His points total was the fourth highest in the league that season. In 2018, Del Vecchio was named to the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League All-Rookie Team.

Name: Holden Doggett



Number: 23

Residence: Oakville, Ontario

Last team: Hawkesbury Hawks

Important: Management

Doggett is a 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward who last played for the Stouffville Spirit of the OJHL in 2019-20. He scored 12 goals and had 42 assists for 54 points in 51 games played while serving as assistant captain. He also added a goal and an assist in seven playoff games.

Name: Clark Kerner



Number: 20

Residence: Kansas City, Missouri

Last team: New Jersey Missiles

Important: undecided

Kerner is a 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward who played for the NCDC’s New Jersey Rockets last season. Kerner scored 26 goals and had 33 assists for 59 points in 42 regular season games played. He added a goal and two assists in the playoffs in four games. Kerner scored the second most points and third most goals in the entire NCDC in 2020-21.

Name: Alex Lewis



Number: 21

Residence: Moncton, New Brunswick

Last team: Miramichi Timberwolves

Important: Management

Lewis is a six-foot, 185-pound forward who played for the Miramichi Timberwolves of the MAJHL last season. He scored a goal and had four assists in six games played in the regular season. In 2019-20, Lewis played for the Smiths Falls Bears in the Central Canadian Hockey League (CCHL), scoring eight goals and scoring 38 assists for 46 points in 48 games played.

Name: Mikey Mackenzie



Number: 10

Residence: Londonderry, New Hampshire

Last team: northern cyclones

Important: Management

Mackenzie is a 5-foot-7, 150-pound forward who has played for the NCDC’s Northern Cyclones for the past three seasons. He captained the team in 2020-21, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 17 games played. In 2019-20, he scored 10 goals and had 14 assists for 24 points in 50 games played as an assistant captain.

Name: Bryan O’Mara



Number: 3

Residence: Syracuse, New York

Last team: New Jersey Missiles

Important: Mechanical engineering

O’Mara is a 1.80m-0, 170-pound forward who played for the NCDC’s New Jersey Rockets and was teammates with Kerner. Last season, he scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists for 26 points in 41 games played. He also added two goals and an assist in four games in the playoffs.

Name: Brayden Patricia



Number: 14

Residence: Lopatcong, New Jersey

Last team: Walpole Express

Important: Criminal law

Patricia is a 6-foot, 184-pound striker who played for the Eastern Hockey League (EHL) Walpole Express. He scored 19 goals and had 25 assists for 44 points in 35 regular season games, split between the Express and Protec Jr. ducks. He also added three goals and two assists in six playoff games. In 2019-20, he had 28 goals and 27 assists for 55 points in 41 games to lead the Philadelphia Revolution in scoring.

Name: Consumed toner



Number: 26

Residence: Grand Sault, New Brunswick

Last team: Grand Falls Rapids

Important: health science

Toner is a 6-foot, 185-pound forward who played for the MJAHL’s Grand Falls Rapids for the past two seasons. He had 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points in 23 games this season. Two years ago, he had 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 48 games played.

Name: Ian Tookenay



Number: 18

Residence: Fort Frances, Ontario

Last team: Winkler Flyers

Important: Architecture studies

Tookenay is a 6-foot, 170-pound forward who has primarily played for the Winkler Flyers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) for the past two seasons. Tookenay scored four goals and had three assists for seven points in six games played. In 2019-20, he scored 16 goals and had 27 assists for 43 points in 47 games played with the Flyers.