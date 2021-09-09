Outr Begin for Robinson’s Nascent Table Tennis Club – RHStoday





Table tennis club leader Natham Pham shares the tumultuous experience of the club’s founding.

One of the most notable clubs making its debut this year is the Table Tennis Club, led by Robinson senior Nathan Pham. His infectious enthusiasm for the sport, unwavering commitment to achieving his dreams and the unique circumstances surrounding the club’s launch make this year one of the more interesting additions to the Robinson club roster. RHToday sat down with him for lunch a few days ago to find out more about why everyone is talking about the Table Tennis Club this club season. “Yeah, so… I mean, I originally started this as a joke; I knew there are exactly the same types of clubs here and I wanted to offer some nuance and variety. I also noticed that the same people who did keyclub were the same people who did SGA, those same people who did NHS, etc. So I wanted a chance to break the circle. I wanted a club that was purely non-educational. I wanted to emphasize that to the max; you go there, you play ping pong and you get out. It’s just a really nice club, no educational side at all.” Still, Pham’s confidence was soon tested: as the only “fun” club on the roster, the concept attracted an astonishing amount of interest. “Right now in the Remind, I think there’s about sixty-nine people. I was planning to carry sixty-four; assuming we could get the gym. That’s the integral part of our plan, it all depends on that. ” Definitely more than expected given the relatively niche nature of the sport. However, the ping pong practitioner has found some advantages in the abundance of participants; to help transport the three (possibly eight, if plans go ahead) tennis tables, some members intervened to transport them in their pickup trucks. “I was not expecting this at all. There is a whole web of people I can rely on; it’s not just me. People were more than willing to help, and I really enjoy having such a network of supporters. I did not expect that.” Given the rather abrupt start to this year’s club season, many students have come into conflict with the administration over the establishment and operation of their clubs. Pham has stated in the past that he has tried several times to start the club over the past two years but to no avail. But thanks to his unwavering efforts, coupled with the help of a few key members of the administration, it finally worked. “Well.. *haha*, I don’t want to throw the administration under the bus or anything… At first I was upset, thinking they were trying to stifle new clubs. But I had to have some empathy and I realized they were dealing with huge cuts; many staff were completely laid off. Mrs. Morman has been a great help to us and given what they have I think they are doing their best.’ As such, it looks like one of Robinson’s most unique clubs is starting to paddle. But the future remains uncertain: This is Pham’s senior year at Robinson High School, and his absence would leave the club without their most crucial collaborator and founder. Still, he has big plans to keep the club spirit alive in the coming years: “At first I thought this would be a one-off… a one-year club, but I’m going to do my best to find an enthusiastic successor. I do want to keep this club going; I think what it stands for, Robinson can bring something great in the years to come.”

