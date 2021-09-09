Owls Reward Court Donors With Alabama Sweep





KENNESAW, d. Two years in the making, Kennesaw State’s brand new Taraflex volleyball court made its debut at the Convocation Center Tuesday night thanks to the generosity of a group of backers. Their generosity was rewarded as they were honored with a ceremonial first serve before the game, before settling into their seats to watch the Owls beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in straight sets, 3-0, for their third straight. win of the season. The Owls, a volleyball powerhouse in the ASUN conference, became the 52ndteam in the nation with a Taraflex track, which is made from the exact same materials used in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where Team USA won the gold medal last month. Additionally, both of last season’s NCAA champions, Kentucky on the women’s side and Hawaii on the men’s side, play on Taraflex courts. “Having our own Kennesaw State volleyball-specific playing floor is a huge moment for us and will help us take our volleyball program to the next level,” said KSU head coach. Keith Schunzel . “From the health of players to the experience of the fans, it is now a spectacular event to walk into the Convo on volleyball match days. I want to thank all the donors who made this possible, as well as our athletic administration. Great things are still happening. with KSU Athletics, and this is a great day for our program and our fans.” Taraflex is known worldwide for its superior long-term safety features, instant athlete protection and improved grip and slide for the best playability. The padding makes diving, sliding and jumping easier on the players’ bodies, while the sleek and durable design makes each facility a volleyball-focused arena. The court’s unveiling on Tuesday was made possible thanks to the small group of nine donors who helped raise $75,000 towards the costs of the Taraflex court. The donor group included current volleyball parents, current and former KSU staffers, as well as generous community members and fans of the program. “Our program under Coach Schunzel has always excelled and will now play their home games on the highest surface available to volleyball players in the country,” said Kennesaw State Director of Athletics. Milton Overton . “This is a big improvement for the program, not only in terms of visibility, but also for the health of our student athletes thanks to the state-of-the-art Taraflex track. I want to thank the very generous efforts of the donors involved in this project, without whom this court would not have been possible.” The Owls waste no time getting back on their pitch as they play against the 24 . again on Thursday nighte-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m., before facing off against Clemson Friday night at 7 p.m. in the annual Griffin’s Game.

