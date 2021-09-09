In week 4 of the high school football season, here are 15 games you must watch





Here are 15 must-see games in the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin coverage area for week 4 of the high school football season. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (2-1) at Amherst (3-0) The Chargers would be undefeated, if not for a forfeit, after using an unqualified player in Week 1. They come off a 40-0 win over Spencer/Columbus Catholic. Ben Wesolowski ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 77 yards and a touchdown in the win. Amherst is coming off a 47-7 win over Shiocton. The Falcons have scored 118 points in three games. Amherst is ranked fourth in the state by The Associated Press in the Medium Division. Mason Voss ran for 96 yards and three touchdowns. Brent Jeske ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 136 yards and one TD. Neenah (2-1) at Fond du Lac (2-1) The Rockets lost 3-0 to Oshkosh West. Jase Jenkins ran 16 times for 66 yards. Matt Jung led the Neenah defense with a total of 13 tackles. The Cardinals rolled past Appleton East 54-8. Connor Klapperich was 8-for-8 and passed 135 yards and three touchdowns, including two for Ethan Wagner-Lang. Brayden Eigenbrodt added 120 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Keegan Henschel had a total of 12 tackles and two sacks for defense. Appleton Xavier (1-1-1) at Fox Valley Lutheran (2-1) The Hawks and Foxes will meet for the 51st time in the oldest high school football rivalry in Appleton, and for the 35th time since the game was named the Apple Bowl. The Foxes lead the series 26-24. Xavier defeated Seymour 14-7 last week, while the Foxes defeated Waupaca 35-34. Eli Retzlaff scored four touchdowns and Drew Mears passed for 251 yards for FVL. Appleton North (2-1) at Kimberly (3-0) The Papermakers are in fourth place in the state in the AP Large Division, while North is in ninth place. The Lightning defeated Kaukauna 27-7 last week. Cal Martine ran for 114 yards and caught two passes for 74 yards, including a touchdown. Matthew Schecklman threw for 167 yards and two TDs and ran for 92 yards and a touchdown. The Papermakers defeated their opponents 114-23. Colin Obermann ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Oshkosh North last week. Caden Pendleton added two touchdown runs and a touchdown pass. Ethan Doucette had a total of 18 tackles to lead the defense. Denmark (3-0) at Little Chute (1-1) The Vikings won 20-14 against Wrightstown last week as Lucas Miller completed 12 of 19 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Hayden Konkol led the defense with a total of 14 tackles and also caught seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. The Mustangs are looking for a rebound after being knocked out by Freedom 14-0 in the County N rivalry game. Drew Joten had a total of 14 tackles for the defense of Little Chute. Keel (3-0) at New Holstein (2-1) The Raiders and Huskies meet for the 75th time, with New Holstein leading the series 37-36-1. Kiel defeated Chilton 42-15 last week. Connor Meyer ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and Dan Schmitz added 82 yards and two scores on the ground. New Holstein defeated Roncalli 36-8 while Mason Buteyn ran for 94 yards and a touchdown. Cody Abler and Owen Abler each had eight total tackles for the Huskies. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (2-1) at Stevens Point Pacelli (2-0) The Royals defeated Wild Rose 46-0 last week as they rolled up 521 yards in a hurry. Reed Duellman had 177 yards and three touchdowns, Manny Schultz had 176 yards and one touchdown, and Cade Statz had 81 yards and two TDs. Statz also had 16 total tackles and a bag. The Cardinals defeated Pittsville 39-16. Brycen Cashin had six touchdowns, with 157 yards and five TDs on the ground and two catches for 94 yards and a score. Brock Birrenkott led the defense with 12 tackles. Kewaskum (3-0) at Plymouth (3-0) Kewaskum defeated Kettle Moraine Lutheran 21-14 with a touchdown pass in overtime last week. Max Melzer ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Damareyon Taylor caught the winning TD and also had two interceptions in defense. The Panthers beat Sheboygan Falls 34-8. Kellan Mella ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Ian Struve added 81 yards on the ground. Shiocton (2-1) at Stratford (3-0) After tight wins over Bonduel (20-6) and Crivitz (20-14), the Chiefs struggled in a 47-7 defeat to Amherst. After close wins over Mosinee (14-7) and Edgar (9-8), the Tigers rolled past Manawa 47-6 last week. Stratford ran 370 yards, led by Kaden Griesmer with 116 yards and Raife Smart with 80. Both scored two touchdowns. Noah Barrett led the defense with nine tackles. Stratford is ranked fifth in the state by AP in the Medium Division. Bay Port (3-0) at West De Pere (1-2) The Pirates are coming off a 49-15 win over Sheboygan North. Tevyn Montgomery ran for 78 yards and three touchdowns, and Tommy Hall added 54 yards and two TDs. The Phantoms defeated Ashwaubenon 15-14 for their first win of the season as Bryce Smith kicked a 37-yard field goal as time went on. Duke Shovald passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Wausau Newman (2-0) at Wausau East (0-2) The Cardinals are second in the state in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s top 10 with 8 players. They took a 56-0 win over New Auburn last week. Connor Krach was 17 of 22 who passed 242 yards and four touchdowns. Thomas Bates caught five passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns and added two hasty touchdowns and 79 yards on the ground. The Lumberjacks lost to Prairie Farm 14-7. Wausau West (3-0) at Wisconsin Rapids (1-2) The Warriors opened the Valley Football Association game with a 20-13 win over DC Everest. Colton Geurink ran for 211 yards and a touchdown. Reed Napiwocki, Joe Berens and Daveon Gillespie each had six tackles. The Red Raiders started the season with some heavy losses against state-ranked teams Muskego (21-7) and Sun Prairie (49-21) and went out of play last week after their scheduled opponent, Wausau East, switched to 8- player soccer for the season. Luxembourg-Casco (3-0) at Wrightstown (1-1-1) Luxembourg-Casco is ranked eighth in the state by AP in the Medium Division. The Spartans rolled to a 49-0 victory over Winneconne last week, beating their opponents 134-14 in three wins, led offensively by the rushing Isaac VandenBush. The Tigers are coming off a 20-14 loss against Denmark. Hunter Bartoszek ran for 54 yards and a touchdown for Wrightstown. Bartoszek added 11 tackles in defense, while Jacob Van Zeeland led the way with a total of 12 tackles. Watch live Kimberly in fourth and Appleton North in ninth in a Fox Valley Association Week 4 showdown. Join us Friday at 6:45 p.m. as USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsins Brett Christopherson, Ricardo Arguello and Jim Rosandick bring you the coverage from Papermaker Stadium in Kimberly. Watch the action live at postcrescent.com, facebook.com/postcrescent or our USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin YouTube channel. Scheme All matches 7pm unless otherwise stated Thursday game Tomahawk at Crandon Friday games Chippewa Falls McDonell in Port Edwards, 4pm Appleton East at Oshkosh West, 5 p.m. Shawano in Kingsford, Michigan, 6:00 PM Sheboygan North at Menasha Green Bay East at Manitowoc Lincoln Appleton Xavier at Fox Valley Lutheran Winneconne at Seymour Oostburg near Cedar Grove-Belgium Hilbert at Random Lake Howards Grove in Manitowoc Lutheran Roncalli at Kohler/Luthers/Christian Ozaukee in Reedsville Waupaca in New London Spencer/Columbus Catholic in Weyauwega-Fremont Loyal to Iola-Scandinavia Neillsville/Granton in Durand Wittenberg-Birnamwood at Amherst Bonduel at Marathon Nekoosa and Manawa Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Stevens Point Pacelli Auburndale in Pittsville Rosholt at Wild Rose Shiocton in Stratford Port Washington in Berlin Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Ripon Kewaskum in Plymouth Waupun at Sheboygan Falls Valders at Brilion Chilton at Two Rivers Kiel in New Holstein Laconia at Campbellsport Mayville at North Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran at Omro Oshkosh North at Kaukauna Appleton North at Kimberly DC Everest at Appleton West Neenah at Fond du Lac Ashwaubenon at De Pere Bay Port at West De Pere Sheboygan South at Green Bay Preble Green Bay Southwest at Pulaski Green Bay West at Green Bay Notre Dame Medford at Lakeland Mosinee at Merrill Abbotsford at Rib Lake/Prentice Edgar at Colby Clintonville in Kewaunee Denmark at Little Chute Freedom at Marinette Luxembourg-Casco in Wrightstown Northern Elite in Coleman Oconto Falls at Crivitz Oconto at Peshtigo South door at Mishicot Stevens Point in Hortonville Wausau West in Wisconsin Rapids Grantsburg in Marshfield Wausau Newman at Wausau East Williams Bay at Sturgeon Bay Almond Bancroft in Athens Phillips at Greenwood Algoma at Suring Sevastopol in Florence Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah in Wisconsin Heights North Crawford in Oakfield Lena/Marinette St. Thomas in Wausaukee Cambria-Friesland at Oshkosh Lourdes, 8 p.m. matches on saturday Wabeno/Laona near Gibraltar, 1:00 PM Three Lakes at Oneida/Green Bay NEW Lutheran, 1:00 PM Lomira at Fond du LacSprings Adams Friendship in Mauston St. Mary Catholic at Kickapoo/La Farge Contact Mike Sherry at (920) 996-7244 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @MikeSherry14.

