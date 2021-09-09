2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Preview: Boston Bruins





Bob DeChiara-US TODAY Sports Are you ready? We are back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season, because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones feel like we’re falling into an empty pool. But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay tuned to rationalize later why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you. Here’s your fantasy preview for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season. 2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: Boston Bruins Last season: The Bruins were another strong team, finishing 10th by a plus-32 goals difference and fourth best in GA/GP, although none of their four goalkeepers played more than 24 games. They have been a consistently successful club despite major player injuries and an aging core, but if it wasn’t for Jeremy Swayman they wouldn’t have made it to the play-offs so easily. Best option: Brad Marchand, LW. Marchand must have been a saint in a past life as he is truly blessed by the hockey gods. Not many players reach their offensive peak in their 30s, but that’s exactly what Marchand is doing, averaging over a point per game per season since his 28-year season and a career-high 1.30 P/GP last season. The usual age curve doesn’t seem to apply to Marchand and he remains a top fantasy pick due to his consistency; he is one of six players who will score at least 100 points according to THN’s Pool Guide. He’s the competition’s most hated unicorn, but damn, he’s still a unicorn. Hidden Treasure: Linus Ullmark, G. Considering the defense for Ullmark, I’d say he’s been pretty outstanding for the Sabers over the past few seasons. The former Swedish league’s top goalkeeper has flown under the radar since he entered the NHL, and this is his big chance to show what he can do with a better team playing in games that matter. Jeremy Swayman is threatening to steal the runway, but it will be the fold of Ullmark to start, who is older and more experienced. Last season, Ullmark was in seventh place with 9.13 GSAA, according to naturalstattrick.com, sandwiched between Marc-Andre Fleury and Connor Hellebuyck. If all goes well, Ullmark could pay out huge dividends as a mid-round pick with strong peripheral stats and a chance at 30 wins. Goalkeepers: It is the first time in 14 seasons that the Bruins have not had Tuukka Rask in the net, so it is understandable that there is some uncertainty. But simply based on talent, an Ullmark-Swayman tandem can rival Rask and Jaroslav Halak, and the B’s have an elite defender in Charlie McAvoy and solid depth with Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk and Mike Reilly. Ullmark is the keeper to aim for, but Swayman is good insurance to have. The last thing you want is for Ullmark and Swayman to end up in a timeshare and only one of them to be on your list. Outlook: It’s a tough division at the top, but expect the Bruins to finish in the top three. The Sabers, Red Wings and Senators are expected to be the bottom feeders, so there are plenty of very favorable matchups, especially in head-to-head competitions. In addition to the goalkeepers, Marchand, Pastrnak, McAvoy, Patrice Bergeron and Taylor Hall are sure to be lined up, while Craig Smith and Charlie Coyle, who both have 20-goal potential, are Nick Foligno with 150+ hits guaranteed and Erik Haula with his faceoff skill. good depth options in deeper leagues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/hockey/news/fantasy-hockey-preview-boston-bruins The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos