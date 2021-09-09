Joe Biden’s Afghan nightmare | The daily star

It is far from clear why President Joe Biden deserves the disgrace inflicted on him for the US evacuation from Afghanistan. This is especially true given the end of other US wars, and the near-impossible situation he faces in particular, that Kabul airport is located in a metropolis that had just come under Taliban control.

The repeated airing of clips showing Afghans clinging to C-17 cargo planes in panic after this no longer happened made for far more dramatic scenes than the smooth takeoffs that followed during the next 17 days of evacuation, but news programs continued to chaotic images, giving the impression that Biden is unhappy. Still, some 120,000 people, including troops of US allies and Afghans who had helped the US, were evacuated by plane from Kabul, which was a logistical triumph.

Since Biden chose to end the evacuation by August 31, the date he set, several hundred Americans, some not ready to leave, many unable to reach the Kabul airport, as well as hundreds of Afghans the United States had worked together, behind. (A few have since been evacuated.) But Biden faced poor choices alone. Had he extended America’s presence, American and allies’ forces would have been more at risk, especially from the Islamic State’s murderous offshoot that had launched a campaign of suicide bombings.

The withdrawal from Afghanistan has revealed much about the nature of the government Biden leads and how he runs it. Although Donald Trump, who also wanted to leave Afghanistan, left Biden with an unworkable arrangement with the Taliban, Biden’s withdrawal decisions were mostly supported by his long-held belief that when al-Qaeda was expelled from Afghanistan and Osama bin Laden became assassinated, America’s strategic needs were met. Despite his deep convictions about the correctness of his decisions, Biden got himself into trouble by making cheerful predictions, such as that the Afghan government would not fall anytime soon. When that proved unrealistic, Biden became defensive, even combative, which dented his reputation as a nice guy.

Another factor that may have played a role in shaping Biden’s Afghan policy is the striking difference in the nature of the president’s foreign and defense policy team and his domestic policy advisers. The latter consists of former mayors, governors, members of Congress and at least one businessman of independent standing. But his national security team is dominated by former aides. The mild-mannered Secretary of State Antony Blinken is a loyal longtime Biden adviser. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, a youthful-looking 44-year-old, served as Biden’s national security adviser as vice president. Biden often cites the agreement of his advisers as affirming the wisdom of his decisions, but you get the strong impression that he is making clear to them what advice he wants.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin carries an aura of independence and gravitas. Austin speaks slowly and carefully, and with the authority that comes almost naturally to a former four-star United States Army general. He projects confidence without drama, and keeps his stances tight. A senator said, “I wouldn’t want to play poker with him.” Austin managed the withdrawal of US troops into Iraq, where he had worked closely with the president’s late son Beau, both qualifications that no doubt suited him well with the president. (Biden’s constant, and vicious, invocation of Beau, now and then at really awkward moments, begins to worry even some of his closest allies.)

Republicans, frustrated in their search for an effective means of attacking Biden, have seized the opportunity presented by the chaotic withdrawal, despite the decision to end the 20-year Afghan war. was very popular in America. Despite this inconsistency on the part of the US electorate, Biden’s job ratings have plunged below 50 percent for the first time since inauguration. Even some Democrats plan to pose tough questions to Biden and his team with their fingers in the wind.

But what exactly should Biden be blamed for? His administration has been widely accused of not planning an evacuation, but Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who has a lot to do with the White House, told me: “[The administration] had a plan; they just didn’t expect to have to implement it so quickly.”

The Biden administration, while less vindictive and leaky than most (so far), follows the tradition of military and intelligence leaders who differ significantly in their assessments of the quality of the Afghan military. After spending $83 billion on training and equipment for the Afghan military, the US military considers its efforts a success. The intelligence services are more skeptical. Kaine said, “For years we heard conflicting reviews about the Afghan military.”

Past US presidents have tended to communicate the positive side of America’s efforts in Afghanistan to the public. In a groundbreaking series published in 2019, The Washington Post exposed the lies that Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Trump were all telling the country, such as how great the war in Afghanistan was going. For example, most Americans were not prepared for the sudden collapse of the Afghan army or the flight of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (with bags of money) when the Taliban walked into Kabul.

Defense Ministry officials insist no one warned them that the Afghan military would collapse in 11 days, but this could be both imagination and intelligence. Anyway, there’s intelligence, and then there’s how intelligence is interpreted. For example, the Bush administration had received ample evidence that al-Qaeda was preparing to attack the US, even the World Trade Center, but leading figures ignored the warnings. France, acting on the same intelligence about Afghanistan as the US government, began withdrawing its troops in 2014.

A shocked Biden administration is now trying to divert the subject from Afghanistan by turning to domestic issues. But freeing himself from the consequences of his decisions in Afghanistan, however justified, may take longer than the government envisions.

Elizabeth Drew is a Washington-based journalist and the author of: “Washington Journal: Reporting Watergate and Richard Nixon’s Downfall.”

