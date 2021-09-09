Patrick Reed ‘likes’ tweets scorning captain Steve Stricker over Ryder Cup snub





Steve Stricker’s overall pick for his US Ryder Cup team did not include Patrick Reed, one of the few US players with a winning record in the competition in which Europe, to frustration, managed to capture nine of the last 12 events. The decision drew a lot of complaints on social media and a lot of support for Reed, the 2018 Masters champion who was dubbed “Captain America” ​​and reveled in his role in the US Cup competitions. Several of the tweets were critical of Stricker, one calling him a “coward,” and others actually scolding the captain for disregarding Reed. Reed or whoever runs his Twitter account “liked more than a dozen of those tweets,” including those who scorn Stricker. Twitter Twitter He has not tweeted since the Tour Championship started last week. Reed, 31, is a nine-time PGA Tour winner who has been involved in several controversies over the rules. He also chided the decision in the wake of France’s 2018 Ryder Cup that separated him from partner Jordan Spieth – a decision Reed said surprised him. 2 Related Last month, Reed was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia and said his life was in danger at the Tour Championship. He was able to play — he finished 17th in the Atlanta — but had to drive from his home in Houston to Atlanta because doctors feared flying would be hard on his lungs. “Patrick Reed … that was a very, very difficult conversation,” Stricker said. He is a great competitor. He brings a lot of match-play golf. His record at the Ryder Cup is damn good. It was a very difficult call. It was just the uncertainty of his health and really the lack of play that led to our decision on the long course.” Reed has a 7-3-2 record in three Ryder Cup appearances, with three singles wins. But none of his team wins came without Spieth, who played all four team matches in France with Justin Thomas. Reed went 1-2 in France and was 1-3 in Melbourne in the 2019 Presidents Cup.

