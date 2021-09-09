Football Captains Announced – Columbia University Athletics





NEW YORK quarterback Ty Lenhart , defensive back Ben Mathiasmeier , offensive lineman Stew Newblatt , and linebacker Justin Woodley will serve as 2021 Columbia Football Team Captains, Patricia and Shepard Alexander Head Coach of Football at Bagnoli and the Columbia Football program announced Tuesday evening. Born in Gambrills, Md., Lenhart has played in 19 career games with nine starts as a quarterback. Over his two-year career, he completed 60 percent of his passes (201-335) for 2,056 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, rushed for 202 yards on 114 carries and nine touchdowns, and has recorded four careers of 200 yards. passing games. He was named the John Toner Homecoming Player of the Game vs. Penn in 2019 after combining three touchdowns and 253 total yards, completing 14 of 20 passes for 158 yards and rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns. As a sophomore, he completed 60.5 percent (127-210) of his passes for 1,278 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019 and threw for 778 yards, a touchdown and completed 59.2 percent of his passes (74-125), rushed himself for six touchdowns and nine yards on 40 carries as a freshman in 2018. Lenhart majors in Political Science. Mathiasmeier, a preseason First Team All-Ivy League honorary title, earned Ivy League commendations in 2019. As Columbia’s William V. Campbell Award nominee for the second year in a row, the Katy native is a two-time Academic All- Ivy League honoree who has played 13 starts in all 30 career games, including 10 consecutive games with strong safety. During his three-year career, he has made 97 career tackles (58 solo) with three interceptions, 3.5 tackles for losses and two fumbles. After leading the Lions in tackles (67), solo tackles (43) and interceptions (2) in 2019, he was named the most valuable defensive player on the team at the 2019 team banquet. Mathiasmeier is a major in economics. Newblatt, an offensive lineman, has seen action in 11 games with one start. In 2019, he started the season opener at right-back before sustaining a season-ending injury. As a freshman in 2018, he played in all 10 games on the offensive line and on special teams. A native of Clarkston, Michigan, Newblatt majors in American Studies. Fifth-year senior Woodley struggled with injuries in both 2018 and 2019, but appeared in 14 career games with four starts as a middle linebacker. In his three-year career, the Chula Vista, California native has made 35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, broken three passes, recovered a fumble, intercepted two passes and scored a touchdown on a recovered blocked punt. He was named third-team squad roster prior to his junior year and started one game before sustaining a season-ending injury. As a freshman in 2017, he was named the team’s Ken Germann Freshman of the Year after a total of 19 tackles, two interceptions and 1.5 tackle for loss. Woodley studies psychology. Columbia opens its 2021 campaign on Saturday, September 18 when Marist plays host to Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. ET.

