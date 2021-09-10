Montana Senior Olympics Begin in Missoula with Over 500 Entrants | Local news





After postponing last year’s competition due to COVID-19, the 35th Montana Senior Olympics kicked off on Thursday with a record number of participants, nearly 200 more than the event organizers had anticipated. This year, more than 500 participants aged 50 or older signed up to participate in 15 events at various locations in Missoula between September 9-11. People are very excited to get outside again, said Anna Bruning, the adult program coordinator for Missoula Parks and Recreation, who hosted the competition. The previous record for participants was set in 2019, with 359 registrations. We expected, due to COVID-19 and a few years of no connection, that there would be fewer people enrolling this year, but we were clearly wrong, Bruning said. Athletes will compete in events such as archery, badminton, basketball, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, racewalk, road racing, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, tennis and track and field. Pickleball is by far the most popular event this year with about 160 people registered to participate, Bruning said. Athletics has about 70 entries and tennis between 50-60. Athletes do not have to be residents of the state to participate in the Montana Senior Olympics. Registration closed on August 27.

