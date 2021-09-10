Yankees vs Blue Jays Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV for September 9





The New York Yankees are back to rock bottom, having spent most of the 2021 season. Sure, call their fans “spoiled” for seeing a 78-61 record as “bottom,” but you haven’t seen them consistently underperform and squander countless opportunities despite owning a star-studded roster. Main example? They had a four game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays en route to this four game set in the Bronx. That lead has dwindled to one game, as the Yankees allowed their division rival to march in and beat them three nights in a row. The Bombers were knocked off the top AL Wild Card spot after Wednesday night’s loss and now the Jays are close behind, with the Mariners and A’s not too far behind. It wasn’t that long ago that New York had a commanding seven-game lead before forgetting how to play baseball, promptly dropping nine of their last 11 to immediately follow a 13-game winning streak. Let’s take a look at the betting example for tonight though, because what better way to get excited about another game they’re likely to lose? What time is the Yankees Game today? The Yankees and Blue Jays will play the final game of a four-game set at 7:05 PM at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. On which channel is the Yankees Game showing today? You can watch the Yanks and Jays on YES if you’re a local, or Sportsnet if you’re north of the border. Yankees vs Blue Jays odds today Per WynnBET, the Yankees, AGAIN, are somehow the favorite. Who is hindering these games? Seriously. Fire them. The Bombers are -125 (bet $125 to win $100) on the money line and the Jays are even cash (bet $100 to win $100). On the runline, the Jays -200 (bet $200 to win $100) become favorites with the advantage of +1.5 and the Yankees drop to massive dogs at +160 (bet $100 to win $160) if you – takes 1.5 runs. The over/under on runs is 8.5, with the over prize -120 (bet $120 to win $100) and the under on even money (bet $100 to win $100). Yankees pitcher today The Yankees will be Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2, 2.67 ERA) to the mound to face Jose Berrios (3-2, 3.79 ERA), who acquired the Jays on the trade deadline. Cortes has answered the call for the Yanks this year and earned a rotation spot, but he has yet to face the Jays, who are currently humming on offense. Berrios has yet to face the Yankees in 2021, but they have beaten him in three career starts with a 5.79 ERA. But again, that attack hasn’t been good for most of the season. Even during their 33-11 run, the Yankees didn’t really blow out their opponents. They still lead the league in matches decided by one or two runs. If this amounts to hitting the clutch, kiss it goodbye to New York. Yankees starting grid Gleyber is back, Gio is back, DJ is out. To win. Yankees vs Blue Jays prediction today We’ve won the Yankees twice now in these previews. And it was purely based on “they need a win” and “Gerrit Cole is pitching.” There’s no reason to believe the Yankees will turn their terrible game around, and it doesn’t help that the bullpen probably won’t be able to maintain a lead should Cortes go unscathed for most of his start. Nothing works for the Yanks right now. Expect the Bronx to be very upset on Thursday night. Jays wins 7-5. Make your choice now on WynnBET. Yankees vs Blue Jays Live Stream Need a live stream? Watch fuboTV for a free trial!

