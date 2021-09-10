Women’s tennis gets fall season on Friday at Contender CrossFit Islander Open





Draw BODY OF CHRIST University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women’s tennis kicks off Friday during the Contender CrossFit Islander Open at the HEB Tennis Center. Matches start at 9:00 AM and run through Sunday. The competition UTRGV will face competition from host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Sam Houston, UTSA, North Texas, Lamar, Incarnate Word, Tyler Junior College, UT Tyler and Texas A&M-Kingsville. Last time at the Islander Open UTRGV last competed in the Islander Open in Fall 2019. Katarina Sasaroga won the singles championship in the Flight E Draw while competing against her teammate Kristyna Mamicova in the final. Valeria Montero closed the match with a straight-set win over Trinity’s Megan Flores, while Sandra Putzo defeated Lamar’s Laura Sola in straight sets. The return of autumn tennis UTRGV has not played in a fall tournament since the conclusion of the Fall 2019 season at the Bearkat Invitational. The Vaqueros are looking to use the fall to their advantage as they prepare for the double competition season in the spring. “These tournaments are important,” Nott said. “They will help define our lineup, help them improve on some of the things they are deficient in, and they will help build team chemistry by getting out and about and traveling with each other. helping us see how we interact in van rides, hotel rooms and at the dinner table. I think these things are so great about fall college tennis.” Who plays where? Singles Draw “A”

Isabelle Bahro against Megan Basson (Sam Houston) Singles Draw “B”

Marjorie Souza against Mariya Shumeika (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) Singles Draw “C”

Lea Karren to Abigail Willd (Tyler Junior College) Singles Draw “D”

Sandra Putzo against Ana Jolic (Lamar) Singles Draw “E”

Katarina Sasaroga vs. Gaini Ibrasheva (UT Tyler) Singles Draw “F”

Ana Platisa vs. Milou TerMorshe (Texas A&M-Kingsville) Singles Draw “G”

Valeria Montero against Petra Kaszas (Sam Houston) Singles Draw “H”

Alicia Thali vs. Hrudaya Shah (Tyler Junior College) Doubles “A”

Isabelle Bahro / Marjorie Souza vs. Lauren Anzalotta/Destinee Martins (Tyler Junior College) Doubles “B”

Katarina Sasaroga / Sandra Putzo vs. Liisa Vehvillaeinen / Saki Oyama (North Texas) Doubles “C”

Lea Karren / Valeria Montero vs. Leopoldine Boisseau/Jordan Ortega-Mendez (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) Doubles “D”

Alicia Thali / Ana Platisa vs. Milou TerMorsche/Jana Knaab (Texas A&M-Kingsville) Next one UTRGV returns to action on September 17 when it participates in the Javelina Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M-Kingsville. Support UTRGV Women’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

