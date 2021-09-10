Wyoming Sports Betting: The Best WY Betting Sites – September 2021

Find out everything you need to know about sports betting in Wyoming below. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Sports betting is now active in Wyoming after both BetMGM and DraftKings launched earlier this month. The table below gives you all the details you need regarding the sportsbooks that are now live in Cowboy state.

The Best Sports Betting Sites & Apps in Wyoming

Sports Betting in Wyoming

Sports betting has been legal in Wyoming for several months after Gov Mark Gordon signed HB133 into law.

Despite this, sportsbooks have only been live since September 1, with both BetMGM and DraftKings launching in Cowboy state earlier this month.

These two are the only operators living in Wyoming as they were the only sportsbooks to meet the September 1 deadline, and more are expected to launch later this year after the next deadline passes on November 5.

Both online and retail sports betting are live in Wyoming, but only online sportsbooks are available at this time, and no retail sportsbooks are currently open.

Sports Betting FAQs in Wyoming

Are Sports Betting Legal in Wyoming?

Sports betting is currently 100% legal and licensed in Wyoming, this was the case after a bill passed in April 2021, with the state opening its doors to its first sports betting sites earlier this month.

Who regulates sports betting in Wyoming?

The Wyoming Gaming Commission (WGC) is currently the body charged with administering sports betting in the state of Cowboy, and is expected to be so for the foreseeable future.

Where can I bet on sports in Wyoming?

There are currently only two sportsbooks operating in Wyoming, namely DraftKings and BetMGM.

Right now you can only bet online with these sportsbooks, with their retail sportsbooks yet to be opened in the state.

How old do you have to be to bet in Wyoming?

You must be at least 18 years old to sign up with sportsbooks in Wyoming and place bets.

In addition, you must be within state borders to place bets and collect any winnings.

What sports can I bet on in Wyoming?

There is a whole host of sports you can bet on in Cowboy state, ranging from more popular sports like basketball, soccer and golf to more obscure sports like table tennis and snooker.

Legal Wyoming Online Sports Betting

Right now there are only two sports betting sites legal in Wyoming, but it must be said that these are two of the best in the form of DraftKings and BetMGM.

So read both carefully and let yourself know exactly what you stand for when it comes to betting on sports with these online betting sites.

Our Best Betting Sites in Wyoming Sports

When it comes to fantasy sports betting, DraftKings are one of the best out there, with their range of futures markets and odds proving to be some of their strengths as well.

They have a brilliant signup offer that you can take advantage of too, so Cowboys state residents can count themselves lucky that DraftKings was one of the first sites to launch.

When it comes to sportsbooks, there aren’t many better than BetMGM, who excel in a number of areas including their sports and futures market offerings, promotions and in-play section.

With a very generous signup offer to boot, BetMGM will easily be one of the best sportsbooks in Wyoming, no matter who else launches in the state in the near future.

Wyoming Retail Sportsbooks

Despite both DraftKings and BetMGM being live in Wyoming, the state of Cowboy does not currently have any retail sportsbooks available, with both operators currently only having online and mobile sportsbooks.

Latest Sports Betting News in Wyoming

As of Aug. 2, the Wyoming Gaming Commission passed a series of state rules on online sports betting, with the state still on track to launch its project on Sept. 1 for its online sportsbooks.

A number of sports betting sites have already applied for licenses in the state, at least five of which will be successful by the next licensing deadline, which is November 5.

Given this, it will certainly be interesting to see which sports betting sites get the go-ahead to then launch in the state, as both BetMGM and DraftKings are ahead of their competition that has already launched.

History of sports betting in Wyoming

Sports betting was illegal in Wyoming until recently, with the idea of ​​allowing online sports betting in Cowboy state for the first time in February 2020 as a bill to allow online sports betting failed in the House of Representatives.

After this, more and more Wyoming residents began to get excited about the idea of ​​introducing sports betting in the state, with one tribe casino even announcing their plans to open a sports store on their property.

In March 2021, the wheels finally started to roll for sports betting in Wyoming, when the Wyoming Senate voted in favor of a bill that would allow online sports betting in Cowboy state, while Governor Mark Gordon passed this bill just a few weeks later in April.

Since then, the WGC has drafted a series of rules for the state, with both DraftKings and BetMGM complying with these rules and kicking off on September 1.

Wyoming Sports Teams to bet on

At this time, Wyoming has no MLS, NFL, NBA, NHL, or MLB teams to bet on, but they do have college teams.

Wyoming Cowboys

The Cowboys are currently trading in the Mountain West college football division, with Wyoming going up against the likes of Fresno State, Nevada and San Diego State in the upcoming college pigskin season.

You can currently bet that they will win the MW Conference in the upcoming 2021 campaign, with a selection of their games for the new college football season also available to bet on.

