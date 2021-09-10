RPI receives Stevenson after last week’s win – troyrecord





TROY, NY RPI barely scraped by Montclair State last Saturday. With their first win in two years behind them, RPI will host Stevenson at ECAV Stadium next Saturday. Both RPI and Stevenson have made it through the postseason for the past six seasons. RPI has two NCAA Playoffs appearances and four trips to ECAC Bowls, and Stevenson has been a regular in the playoffs since 2014. Stevenson is coming off a 53-19 loss against Johns Hopkins, where Stevenson quarterback Ryan Sedgwick finished 30 for 47 and passed 382 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Steven Smothers caught 10 passes for 139 yards, while Darian Littlejohn had seven grabs for 80 yards in the loss to the Mustangs. In RPI’s win over Montclair State, RPI quarterback George Marinopoulos finished with 292 passing yards on 24 of 49 passing attempts with three touchdowns and two picks. Vinnie McDonald had seven receptions for 139 yards, while Riley Conboy made five catches for 35 yards. Peter Lombardi had six receptions for 74 yards and Delano Munoz Whatts was the teams leading rusher with 30 yards on a dozen carries. Conboy finished with two touchdown catches, including the winner of the game, and McDonald added one himself for the Engineers’ first touchdown of the season. Head Coach Ralph Isernia remains unbeaten in home openers with last Saturday’s win (8-0 all-time at RPI in season openers). The Engineers have started 2-0 under Isernia three times (2018, 2017, 2013) and 1-1 in the other four seasons. On the defense, RPI did not allow a score to Montclair. All Montclairs infringement came from turnover by Marinopoulos and the RPI infringement. Neither Stevenson nor RPI are ranked in D3Football.com’s Top 25 after last week’s results. This is RPI and Stevenson’s first time playing against each other, so it will be a clean sheet in terms of a record against each other. Stevenson returns four 2019 ALL-MAC performers in senior quarterback Ryan Sedgwick, senior defensive lineman Don Jones, senior offensive lineman John Wadkins and senior defensive back Garston Banks. RPI has seven student athletes on its roster who were All-Liberty League in 2019. Amaechi Konkwo was First Team, Luke Kosciol and Thomas Olausen, a pair of offensive linemen, and Peter Lombardi, a slot receiver chosen in the Athletes category, were in the Second Team and the honorable mentions were Vinnie McDonald as a tight end, Rick Denboske on the offensive line and Zac Montrief as a punter. After Saturday’s matchup, RPI will start seeing some more familiar opponents. After attempting to reclaim WPI’s Transit Trophy on September 18, the Engineers will receive St. John Fisher, Rochester and Buffalo State before traveling to Hobart College. Rochester becomes RPI’s Liberty League Opener. Kick-off on Saturday against Stevenson is at 12:00 pm

