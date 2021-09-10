The US Ryder Cup team is young, largely untested and fearless





The American Ryder Cup apparatus has reached a point where youth and inexperience are not only preferred, but also for the health and future of the competitions. There has never been a better time to wipe out the veterans that have populated the US team for the past twelve years, mostly losing years, and replace them with the young players who will take over the game and will lead the Ryder Cup effort in the future. lead. Six rookies are on Captain Steve Stricker’s squad heading to Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits in two weeks and that couldn’t be better news for the Americans. Eight of the 12 players are in their 20s with Dustin Johnson the oldest at 37 and Collin Morikawa the youngest at 24. In terms of experience, there is not a ton. It will be the fifth Ryder Cup for Johnson and Jordan Spieth and the third for Brooks Koepka. Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau were rookies in 2018 in Paris. Thomas was 4-1-0 and Finau 2-1-0 in the 17½-10½ thumping through Europe. Of the six players with previous Ryder Cup experience, four have winning records. Stricker had no hesitation in choosing untested players. Three of his six picks are first-timers. The last time the US team had six rookies was in 2008 in an American victory at Valhalla. From 2008 to the present, the US rookies are a combined 40-29-17. Those are the numbers. These are the things you can’t measure. Most importantly, they are fearless. The top players in the game are better younger than perhaps in any generation. They come straight from college, ready to not only fight, but to win—instantly. “They bring in a level of excitement that’s unparalleled I think, and they’re eager, they’re willing to learn, they just want to have that opportunity and they’ll do anything for that opportunity,” Stricker said. “I also see so much in these six guys here because they’re just excited to get in and play and they’re excited to be a part of this. “I’m not saying veterans aren’t, but they just come here with eyes wide open and, ‘put me in, coach’ kind of attitude. It’s refreshing. It’s great to see.” Schauffele, 27 years old, is a Ryder Cup rookie but is no stranger to competing at the highest level. He has four PGA Tour wins and eight top-7 finishes in major championships and is considered by many to be on the brink of advancing to elite status “The game is getting younger,” Schauffele said. “Tiger Woods is to blame. Children are getting better. I feel like an old man on Tour. I’ll be 28 soon and I feel like I’m one of the older guys. Kids are getting better at a younger age.” The numbers confirm that. The six rookies collectively account for 23 PGA Tour wins, including two Morikawa majors. And Scottie Scheffler has yet to win in the Tour, although most observers think that will be resolved sooner or later. And while the Ryder Cup can be a daunting environment no matter how much you’ve played, it doesn’t seem like the rookies will be intimidated by it. Not to mention they don’t carry with them the excess baggage of the USA losing seven of the last nine Ryder Cups. “Do I feel mentally (a rookie)? No,’ said Schauffele. “I’ve been playing for quite some time and it’s a dream to play in a Ryder Cup. I think all the rookie feelings I have will soon disappear if all my teammates push me along. ” Stricker did not intentionally burden the team with inexperience. Instead, he chose players he thought would be a good fit for Whistling Straits, a course that rewards distance from the tee. And he went looking for good putters, which seems to be the last key to winning Ryder Cups. The Americans have gotten their hats from the Europeans for most of the past 20 years with most of the same old faces. Hand the keys to the youngsters and see how fast and far they drive.

