Dutch tennis wins thriller on the birthday of the late Tiger Teusink





The Holland boys’ tennis team honored the late Tiger Teusink with a victory on the former coaches’ birthday. The Hall of Fame coach and Holland tennis player passed away this week at the age of 84. Holland honored him on Thursday with a thrilling victory over Grandville, 5-4. Holland’s Sean Ruhf won 6-0, 6-7(4), 10-7 in the number 1 singles and led a sweep of the singles, with all four going to a super tiebreak in the third set. Cristian Castro-Gonzalez won 5-2, 6-7 (6), 10-5 at number 2 singles. Aiden Sin won 2-6, 6-4, 10-4 at number 3. James Baer won 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 at number 4. In the doubles, Dutch Sam Payne-Elliot Wehrmeyer won 6-2, 6-2. This whole week we took some time for training and talked about the impact of Tigers, said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. They are curious about him, want to learn. It was cool for them to hear a lot about him and really understand (his legacy). Today was pretty cool because I came straight from the shift for Tiger. Fittingly, we played Grandville because their coach actually coached with Tiger. The message was to compete in style in a way that Tiger always told his teams. That is still a pillar of our program. It was one of those moments when it looked like it was going to be a 5-4 game anyway. James trailed 8-5 in the tiebreak and rattled five straight. I’m sure he smiled at that one. There was a lot of fighting in Dutch today. It was one of the best wins I’ve been a part of. BOYS TENNIS Holland Christian 8, Zeeland East 0 The Maroons defeated the non-conference matchup, led by Jaden Bender, who defeated Brady Schanski 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. At number 2 singles, Tucker Heneghan defeated Paul Freeman 6-2, 6-4. At number 3, Alex Maschke defeated Gabe Jarvis 6-4, 6-1. At number 4, Josh Dawson defeated Charlie Reese 6-2, 6-4. In doubles, Leif Bauman-Simon Langejans defeated Jonah DeBoer-Gavin Guzicki 6-0, 6-4 at number 1. Tryg Tanis-Henry Langejans defected from Dominik Reider-Karsten Meyer 6-0, 6-1 at number 2 Mitchell Boerman-Hayden Bauman defeated Atari Kuras-Alex Macy 6-0, 6-1 at number 3. At number 4, Jackson Engbers-Evan Spruit defeated Parker Bronkema-Jailen Nesbitt 6-0, 6-0. GIRLS SWIMMING West Ottawa 180, Hudsonville 128 Makenzie Baldwin won the 500 freestyle (5:26.07) and 200 freestyle (2:00.61). Kalyna Pyk won the 50 freestyle (25.18) and 100 freestyle (54.60). Elaina Dishinger won diving (168.70 points). Kendall Vaara won the 100 butterfly (1:02.31). Madi Remenschneider won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.07). BOYS FOOTBALL Holland 3, GR Union 1 The Netherlands defeated Grand Rapids Union team 3-1 on Thursday evening. The Dutch goals were scored by Timo Phillips, Brett Timmer and Isaiah Arredondo. Timmer, Arredondo and Levi Hundred provided assists. “Grand Rapids Union was a tough opponent with many skilled players,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “They put us under pressure, but our midfield played extremely well tonight and gave us some good scoring opportunities. I’m happy to have earned the conference win.” The Netherlands is 6-1-1 and 3-0 in the OK Green conference. VOLLEY-BALL Zeeland East 3, Holland 0 Volleyball team Zeeland East defeated the Netherlands 25-11, 25-19, 25-12. Grace Steenwyk scored 32 assists, five counts, two blocks and three aces. Kiria Elenbaas served five aces and had eight digs for the Chix. Katie Carlson had 13 kills and Elly Hart had 12 kills, with six digs each. Hayley Jones had 17 digs, while Ashlyn Mendelsohn had 10. Saugatuck 3, Delton Kellogg 0 The Trailblazers defeated Delton Kellogg 25-11, 25-22 and 25-18. Team leaders were Aerin Baker with 22 kills and six aces, Dana Crough with 24 assists and three aces, and Emma DeBoer with three kills and three aces. Saugatuck improved to 14-1 Unity Christian 3, Hamilton 0 Hamilton’s volleyball team was defeated by Hudsonville Unity Christian 25-9, 25-13, 25-14. Madie Jamrog had nine assists and five kills. Jeralyn Hoppes had 13 digs and four murders. Kyra Kleinheksel had six kills for the Hawkeyes (2-6-2). Joelle Boeskool had nine assists. Hannah Glupker had nine digs, while Kaitlyn Geurink and Jess Berens added eight each. It is certainly a young team. We don’t see that as an excuse, but as an opportunity. We’re trying to get better at our serve and receive game. We learn to be aggressive and let the points follow our energy instead of relying on our energy to follow the points, said Hamilton coach James Mikolajczyk. GIRLS GOLF Panthers turn eighth The Panthers traveled to LE Kaufman to participate in the Grandville Jamboree. The Panthers were led by Dejah Pico with a 53, Addie Corell shot 55, while Emmy Angel and Ana Niziolek added 61s. Rockford won with a 164.

