Milton Academy hockey player Jake Thibeault sustains spinal cord injury





Jake Thibeault knows that obstacles in life are inevitable. He said so in his personal statement on his hockey recruiting profile page. They can come at any time and in varying degrees. Nothing could have ever prepared Thibeault, a Fitchburg resident and senior at Milton Academy, for the unfathomable hardships that are now his reality. Thibeault suffered a serious spinal cord injury on the ice that left him paralyzed below the waist on Saturday while playing for the U18 Boston Bulldogs at the Eastern Alliance Kickoff Tournament in Hopedale. More:Hockey player Milton Academy sustains serious injury And as the 18-year-old comes to grips with the life-changing circumstances ahead, he’s ready to conquer the long road ahead. He’s just hooked up differently and he’s ready to go after it, said Mike Thibeault, Jakes’ father. More:Former North Quincy star Connor Kulig may relate to Bishop Feehan hockey player’s injury More:After a tragic hockey accident, a new family welcomes AJ Quetta. of Bishop Feehan Mike watched the play unfold right in front of him. Jake took off at full speed from the right wing and entered the strike zone with a defender, who happened to be Jake’s teammates last year, in front of him. When he passed the puck, Jake was legally checked, but the force of the hit shot Jake backwards. Jakes slammed his head and neck against the boards as his father witnessed the incident half a meter away with only the glass in between. It was just a hockey game that went bad with horrific, crushing consequences, Mike said. More:Abington’s Nick Malafronte Knows The Challenges AJ Quetta Faces After the impact, Mike ran onto the ice towards his son, who, according to his father, was having a seizure. As Mike and others tried to stabilize Jake, Mike said Jake foamed at the mouth and went unresponsive for five minutes as he lay on the ice. I sat next to him and as a parent I was just praying at the time, Mike said. It was heavy. It was the hardest, most horrifying moment of my life. This is something I still struggle with sleeping at night. Jake was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where the extent of the catastrophic damage to his spine was learned. Jake’s T-7 and T-8 vertebrae were broken and he also suffered a brain hemorrhage and a severe concussion. Jake underwent emergency surgery that night, which lasted nearly six hours when doctors inserted eight screws and two rods into his body. Doctors think it’s highly unlikely that Jake will ever be able to walk again. That news was expected to shock Jake through and through. Mike said Jake has an outgoing personality, able to talk to just about anyone about politics, business investments or sports, but in the wake of the injury, Jake didn’t feel like orchestrating those conversations. The harrowing circumstances Jake faces are crushing, but it has also spurred him to fight back. His soul is a little ripped out in that regard. He’s gone a little quiet, Mike said. But the only constant is his desire to fight and just start. That’s why I think he can’t wait to get out of here. His drive is unparalleled. Jake usually showed his determination on the ice, as his Milton Academy coach Paul Cannata described him as a player who never cheated the game for a second. Just two days after the injury, Jake began displaying his tenacious work ethic in his hospital bed. Monday morning, he woke up and asked the nurses for some small dumbbells, Cannata said. And he said: Time to start the comeback. In his bed, he did what he could with chest and shoulder activities. That’s Jack. It wasn’t just Jakes’ ambition that made him a respected teammate as Cannata said he was on his way to captaining the hockey team for the coming season. Cannata spoke highly of Jakes’ off-ice qualities, calling Jake a caring and kind person who always brought a lot of energy and positivity into everything he did. Those traits helped Cannata give Jake the nickname of Worlds Greatest Kid. Jake also got closer to his dream of playing collegiate hockey. Once an under-the-radar commodity, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward grew into a top-tier player, gaining interest from Middlebury, Colby, Bowdoin and Babson. But that dream of skating and playing at the next level is gone. That hockey dream was within his grasp of collegiate play, Mike said. As a parent I know that life is so much bigger than that, but for an 18 year old who has put everything into it, to have offers and schools that wanted him, he is still reeling from that and can’t walk anymore. He is determined to walk again. He’s going to walk again. But now he’s just scared because he can’t walk. Jakes’s attitude that doesn’t give up and ability to persevere keeps his optimism high for what he can achieve in the future. On Tuesday, he showed the progress he has already made as he sat up straight for the first time since the injury. It was a moment worth celebrating for the Thibeaults. It was a great moment, Mike said. We cherished everything, whether it’s a little toe moving like a reflex. Everything. It’s a great moment. As Jake embarks on the road to recovery, he and his family are supported by an outpouring of community support. The support has come in the form of financial donations and good wishes. Mike said that Jake has heard from several Boston Bruins players and that many former Milton Academy students have also contacted the family. An GoFundMe fundraiser for Jake, organized by his longtime coach Kevin Lizotte, raised more than $376,000 on Thursday. The Greg Hill Foundation has also gathered around Jake with a fundraiser, reaching $63,000 in donations. Overwhelming, humiliating. It’s a tribute to Jake, Mike said of the overwhelming support. Obviously we all have friends and family who answer the call no matter what, but my wife and my network certainly don’t reach that far. Jake has traveled quite a bit in the hockey world. He joins the ranks. He plays at a pretty high level and along the way he impressed a lot of people. Prior to the injury, Cannata believed Jake served as an inspiration because of the way he behaved on a daily basis. Now Cannata feels even more inspired by Jakes’ approach as he takes on an extremely challenging situation. While there are still more questions than answers for Jake, Cannata is sure of at least one thing in terms of Jakes’ comeback. He would get everything out of himself, and he’ll get everything out of himself that is possible, Cannata said. He’s one of those guys. Jake certainly faces huge opportunities when it comes to walking again. But that doesn’t stop him from trying. He has faced major problems before in various aspects of his life and he is ready to prove that he can overcome another obstacle. He was always kind of an underdog, and he’s probably seen as the underdog now, Mike said. But he always, always silenced the doubters.

